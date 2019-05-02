V Magazine Premieres LPX GIVE UP THE GHOST Video

Today, LPX reveals a stunning new video which propels her most recent single "Give Up The Ghost" into an iconic cinematic experience. Directed, edited and produced by Alex Colby and LPX herself, the video finds LPX whipping through New York, leaving night in the dust, storming the dawn and facing the day full speed ahead, windows down, arms out the window, hair in the wind literally driving from Brooklyn to upstate, and metaphorically moving through phases.



Today V Magazine premiered the video HERE and she said this about "Give Up The Ghost" video: "This video is the visual manifestation of the song itself and fully captures and emphasizes the heart, pulse and spirit of the record. Caught between shedding the weight of past and welcoming what lies ahead I love how the video magnifies the smallest and largest details of that intimate moment of turmoil and ultimately liberating state of the soul, all exploding onto the screen into the cinematic and cathartic rush it is!"



LPX is the New York based solo alternative project of Lizzy Plapinger, co-founder of boutique record label Neon Gold Records (Christine and the Queens, Haim, Charli XCX, MØ, Tove Lo, Marina and the Diamonds etc) and lead singer of alt pop darlings MS MR. LPX released her sophomore EP, Junk of The Heart HERE in March. A fully independent artist (self funded, self released, self realized) she lives at the apex of where rock and pop collide reveling in the power of the force of their collision. LPX has been described as "a modern New York City sound if there ever was." In her own words "I'm too rock for pop. I'm too pop for rock. I make music for those who don't care about what box it fits in."



In addition to "Give Up The Ghost," the EP includes previous single"Might Not Make It Home" HERE as well as "Falling to Fall" HERE, which Lizzy co-wrote with GRAMMY and Oscar Award winning writer Anthony Rossomando (Lady Gaga's "Shallow") and Jimmy Harry. Lizzy describes the song as "modern new wave that's both self deprecating and forgiving while reflecting on the masochistic routine and addiction to looking for, finding and falling in and out of love".



Her music is pulsed by romantic nostalgia with references from New Order, Arcade Fire, U2, Pat Benatar to War on Drugs. "Give Up The Ghost" is pure heart fuel. Lizzy describes the single as "the action, affirmation and reflection of letting go and moving forward. Fresh starts from burnt ends." When describing the EP she says "I treasure my emotional clutter - I think there's a lot of beauty at the heart of all that "junk." Where earnestness tries to hide in the debris of chaos and confusion. This EP lays that shit bare. Guts and all."



Earlier singles "Slide" and "Better" (a collaboration with Australia'sWHAT SO NOT) and "Might Not Make It Home," produced by GRAMMY Award winning Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Børns, K Flay), have all gone #1 on triple J radio in Australia.



She independently released her audacious debut EP, Bolt in the Blue, in January 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. PAPER Magazine described it as "an electrifying six-song collection that melded the gutsy-tender songwriting of Karen O or Jenny Lewis with the spunk of Lily Allen and the pop sensibility of a Florence + the Machine, documenting her remarkable reflections on the complexities of modern romance." Mixed by both Rich Costey (Muse, Interpol, Arctic Monkeys) and John O'Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem, Metric, Kills) the EP was executively produced by James Flannigan (MØ, Matt Maeson).



After an electrifying run with Australia's Falls Festival, LPX launched into 2019 as main support on MØ's North American tour. LPX has performed as support for heavyweights Haim and RAC across North America on separate tours, one off dates with Glass Animals and St Lucia, as well as a string of her own sold out headline shows. Additionally she's graced festival stages for NGX in New York, Fall Classic in Washington, DC (an *all female festival* she also co-curated with Maggie Rogers) and Falls Festival in Australia alongside artists such as Interpol, The Vaccines, Catfish and the Bottlemen etc. She's a future festival headliner in the making and her bold and high energy live show is where the project, and she, most come alive.



Junk of the Heart EP tracklist:

01 - Black & White

02 - Might Not Make It Home HERE

03 - Falling to Fall

04 - Give Up The Ghost HERE





