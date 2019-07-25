Utopia Keyboardist Glasys To Release New Single Feat. Todd Rundgren

GLASYS (Gil Assayas) is a pianist, synthesist, producer and vocalist who delivers intricate virtuosic keyboard parts, electronic soundscapes and impassioned vocals in one package that combines his many influences including Electronic music, Alternative Rock, Jazz and Classical music.

Since relocating to the US from Israel three years ago, GLASYS has been endorsed by major gear manufacturers such as Nord Keyboards, 64 Audio, Sequential and Spectrasonics, has developed a large social media presence with over two million total video views, has been featured on the GRAMMY's website, and has had his song "The Pressure" played at a Portland Trailblazers NBA game. Recently, he was discovered by Hip-Hop giant T-Pain on reddit and the two are now collaborating. GLASYS is also currently touring with legendary 70s-80s band Utopia (led by Todd Rundgren).

GLASYS released his debut EP "The Pressure" in September 2016. His first full-length album "Defective Humanity" was successfully funded on Kickstarter and will be released on August 2nd, 2019. The new single "People" featuring Todd Rundgren will be released on July 25th.

Says GLASYS, "The inspiration for this song is human nature, and more specifically the way we humans are never truly satisfied with what we have and are always chasing something 'better' in life, be it success, more money, a new car, a relationship etc. I personally struggle a lot with living in the moment, and the song addresses that struggle.

"Ever since I wrote this song I thought that Todd would be perfect for it, but I wasn't sure if he'd have the time to collaborate seeing as he's so busy. I was very pleasantly surprised when I sent him a demo of the song and he replied 5 minutes later saying that he'd love to do it! He ended up recording his parts on tour (on a cruise ship, I believe). I didn't give him any specific instructions, just told him to add whatever he feels like adding. He recorded some great vocals, new harmonies and an awesome guitar solo that took the song to a new level. I'm extremely grateful for his support and really happy with the results."

GLASYS forthcoming album "Defective Humanity" (to be released on August 2nd) is self produced and will include his best songs from the past 2-3 years. "I have a pretty active YouTube channel to which I upload improvisations and short musical ideas, so I was able to receive feedback from my viewers and develop their favorite tunes into full tracks. Not all the songs were created that way though, some are extremely personal and have never been heard by anyone, in any form. The album will contain both instrumental and vocal songs."

GLASYS will also be playing keyboards on the forthcoming Tribute To The Beatles' White Album tour featuring Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger)! Musical Director: Joey Curatolo (the musical director of RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles).

Forthcoming shows: July 27: Jack London Revue, Portland OR August 2nd: Sunset Tavern, Seattle WA August 10th: Hotel Cafe, Los Angeles CA August 13th: Hotel Utah Saloon, San Francisco CA





