Upsahl Announces Live Album Entitled 'This Is My First Live Album.'

Today, critically acclaimed trailblazer UPSAHL announces first official live album entitled 'This Is My First Live Album.' The album is set for release this Friday, March 11th via Arista Records, and was announced alongside an electrifying live performance of album standout "Lunatic."

Recorded at Boston's Brighton Music Hall during her immensely successful debut run of U.S. headline performances, UPSAHL flexes her "seasoned vocals and an air of general badassery" (Consequence) across this project.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album 'Lady Jesus,' which has garnered praise from Consequence, SPIN, Nylon, Alt Press and many more, and anointed the singer as one of People Magazine "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022." The project is an expansive collection of infectious alt-pop songs that radiate don't f*** with me energy and showcase UPSAHL's "expert" (Alt Press) storytelling.

In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio.

Most recently, UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK. In addition, UPSAHL covered Dominic Fike's "3 Nights" for Amazon's coveted Original series that's exclusively featured on Amazon Music. The rising star also recently performed at the Phoenix Suns halftime show as they faced the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since the 2021 NBA Finals.

Watch the new live performance video here: