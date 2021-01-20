Unum Festival 2021 Announces Line-Up Featuring Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Priku, Praslea, tINI and More

UNUM Festival 2021 is 100% guaranteed to go ahead from June 3rd to 7th with the backing of the Albanian Ministries of Tourism, Environment, and Health. The gorgeous open air festival takes place over the stunning, sun kissed Albanian Riviera for five days of non stop music, dancing, relaxing and for the first time this year, will also include a special Culture Week offering with a rich array of art, performance and much more. The first headliners include Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Priku, Praslea, tINI, Sonja Moonear, Shaun Reeves, Raresh, Cesar Merveille, Dyed Soundorom, Leon, Nikola Vemic, And.Re, Cap, Alex Kostic, Rayo, Nikifor, Nemax, Fogg, George Adi, Hajdar Berisha, Hiroko Yamamura, Nikola Vemic, Dona K, Franco Cinelli and more to come.

Say the team, "This event will 100% take place in a responsible way and Covid secure fashion as it has full government approval, regardless of restrictions in other countries. So even if it has to become an event for just locals or those able to travel, then this is what will happen. This is thanks to Swallow Events, our partners in this, providing their rapid testing service for the festival to ensure everyone who enters is tested and virus-free beforehand. We are taking all measures required to ensure safety measures are followed at all times and there will be zero tolerance on this matter."

In its first year, the close-knit UNUM was a brand new festival that made an immediate mark because it was a friendly coming together of real music lovers in an amazing region of the world. It played out on the beautiful, organic and natural Albanian Riviera with a world class line-up of house, minimal and techno DJs. The festival really shined a spotlight on Rana e Hedhun, the last untapped corner of Europe in the town of Shengjin, on the idyllic Albanian coastline. Music played, and will play again, across day and night, with blissful sunrise and sunset parties, water sports, plenty of local culture, food and drink offerings and a music loving crowd from all corners of the world. Beyond the music there is lots to explore in this natural paradise, from isolated bays and gold sand beaches to the Albanian Alps.

This year, from June 2nd with support from the Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment, the UNUM team will turn the city of Shengjin into a thriving destination of music, art and youth creativity for Culture Week. This is a brand new addition for 2021 that will be a meeting point of the artistic community, amazing names from the world of art, music and traditional Albanian culture that is founded on five pillars.short and long films, silent cinema, panel discussions, installations, street art, graffiti, murals, sculpture work artistic performances and much more from a team of professional artists from all over the world who will be invited to pitch to take part in the coming weeks.

There will also be an alternative stage featuring performances from local and international artists, body painting, yoga, a game zone, tattoo area, chill out zone, ARTizan market with craft products and much more that will allow participants to immerse themselves as deeply as possible in the world of alternative art, meet fellow artists be inspired by the innovations of the Week.

The countdown has now begun to what will be a first and unforgettable chance to dance this summer to a world class soundtrack in a thoroughly Covid-secure setting that will take your breath away.