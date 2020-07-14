Until We Get Caught Releases New EP SURFACE July 31

5-piece Until We Get Caught is comprised of Aleks Gershman (unclean vocals), Chris Brady (clean vocals), Ricardo Garcia (guitar), Dino Zawadski (bass guitar), and Chris Petrocchi (drums).

UWGC formed in the late summer of 2014. After 2 releases as a pop-punk band, they have completely overhauled their sound to a more dark, gritty metalcore vibe that they like to call 'Whatever-Core.'

The band's new EP 'Surface' will be released on July 31 via InVogue Records.

