Universal Music Publishing Group Signs Deal With Alicia Keys

Variety reports that singer, actress, author, film, television and Broadway producer, entrepreneur and activist Alicia Keys has signed an administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The partnership means UMPG will support Keys' future and existing work all around the world.

Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards. Her biggest hits include "Empire State of Mind," "No One," and "Fallin."

Said UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson: "At the beginning of her career, I was fortunate to have signed Alicia to her first music publishing deal at age 14. We shared tremendous success together over time and our relationship grew from a professional, publisher-songwriter relationship into a deep, personal friendship. Now, it is an honor to bring Alicia into my UMPG family."

Read the original story on Variety.





