UPSAHL Announces Fall North American Headline Tour

This week, critically acclaimed trailblazer UPSAHL launched a full-scale television takeover! She performed on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS and made her late-night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

On Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, she not only ignited a scorching and show-stopping live rendition of her latest single "Lunatic," but she also appeared in a hilarious sketch entitled "Make Up or Break Up." As part of this vignette, Samantha issued UPSAHL a challenge, proposing two locations and asking if she "would make up or break up with the person who took her there." You'll have to watch to find out what she said! During her first career TV play on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she energetically launched into "IDFWFEELINGS."

Additionally, she returns to the road this fall for her first North American Headline Tour. It kicks off on September 29 in Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy. Tickets go on sale today-HERE. It adds to a slew of dates scheduled worldwide.

Check out her full itinerary below.

She also just released her first official live album entitled 'This Is My First Live Album' via Arista Records. Recorded at Boston's Brighton Music Hall during her immensely successful debut run of U.S. headline performances, UPSAHL flexes her "seasoned vocals and an air of general badassery" (Consequence) across this track project.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album 'Lady Jesus,' which has garnered praise from Consequence, SPIN, Nylon, Alt Press and many more, and anointed the singer as one of People Magazine "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022." The project is an expansive collection of infectious alt-pop songs that radiate don't f*** with me energy and showcase UPSAHL's "expert" (Alt Press) storytelling.

In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio.

UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK. In addition, UPSAHL covered Dominic Fike's "3 Nights" for Amazon's coveted Original series that's exclusively featured on Amazon Music. Most recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE and Blu DeTiger on GAYLE's track "e-z."

UPCOMING UPSAHL TOUR DATES

!! - Headline Date

^ - Fletcher Support Date

4/21: Stockholm - Debaser Strand ^

4/22: Oslo - Vulkan Arena ^

4/23: Copenhagen - Vega Small ^

4/25: Hamburg - Grunspan ^

4/26: Berlin - Kesselhaus ^

4/28: Zurich - Kaufleuten ^

4/29: Cologne - Kantine ^

5/1: Amsterdam - Melkweg MAX ^

5/2: Brussels - AB Ballroom ^

5/3: Paris - Alhambra ^

5/5: Manchester - O2 Ritz ^

5/6: Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanisers ^

5/7: Dublin - Academy ^

5/9: Bristol - O2 Academy ^

5/10: London - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ^

5/11: Birmingham - O2 Institute ^

5/13: Liverpool - O2 Academy ^

5/15: London - O2 Kentish Town Forum ^

9/29: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room !!

9/30: San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) !!

10/1: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar !!

10/3: Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory !!

10/4: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall !!

10/5: Austin, TX - Antone's !!

10/7: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl !!

10/8: Nashville, TN - The End !!

10/10: Chicago, IL - Subterranean !!

10/11: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line !!

10/13: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater !!

10/14: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court !!

10/16: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's !!

10/17: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club !!

10/18: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre !!

10/21: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield !!

10/22: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy !!