UK's Young Gun Silver Fox Expands Fall U.S. Tour in Support of New Album

The second leg of dates will launch in Boise, ID on December 3rd.
Soul-pop duo Young Gun Silver Fox is hitting the road across the U.S. in support of their fifth album, Pleasure, out now on Los Angeles indie label Blue Élan Records. Adding to the already announced October run, the tour is now expanded with a second leg of dates launching in Boise, ID on December 3rd before hitting the west coast through December 14th at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown. Tickets are available here.
With Pleasure, the pair has taken inspiration from artists like Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Steely Dan. Singles like “Stevie & Sly,” “Late Night Last Train,” and “Born To Dream” capture the duo’s knack for melody and groove. Listen to the album below.
10/11/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
10/12/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
10/14/25 - Boston, MA - Sonia
10/15/25 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey
10/16/25 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
10/18/25 - Raleigh, NC - The Rialto
10/19/25 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
10/21/25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
10/22/25 - Nashville, TN - Chiefs on Broadway
10/24/25 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Room
10/25/25 - Chicago, IL - City Winery
12/3/25 - Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
12/5/25 - Portland, OR – the Get Down
12/6/25 - Seattle, WA – Madame Lous
12/7/25 - Bend, OR – Domino Room
12/10/25 - Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
12/11/25 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
12/13/25 - Venice, CA – Venice West
12/14/25 - Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
Photo credit: Dave Page
Videos