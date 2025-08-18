UK's Young Gun Silver Fox Expands Fall U.S. Tour in Support of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul-pop duo Young Gun Silver Fox is hitting the road across the U.S. in support of their fifth album, Pleasure, out now on Los Angeles indie label Blue Élan Records. Adding to the already announced October run, the tour is now expanded with a second leg of dates launching in Boise, ID on December 3rd before hitting the west coast through December 14th at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown. Tickets are available here.

With Pleasure, the pair has taken inspiration from artists like Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Steely Dan. Singles like “Stevie & Sly,” “Late Night Last Train,” and “Born To Dream” capture the duo’s knack for melody and groove. Listen to the album below.

Young Gun Silver Fox Pleasure USA Tour Part 1 (previously announced)

10/11/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

10/12/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

10/14/25 - Boston, MA - Sonia

10/15/25 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey

10/16/25 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

10/18/25 - Raleigh, NC - The Rialto

10/19/25 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

10/21/25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

10/22/25 - Nashville, TN - Chiefs on Broadway

10/24/25 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Room

10/25/25 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

Young Gun Silver Fox Pleasure USA Tour Part 2

12/3/25 - Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

12/5/25 - Portland, OR – the Get Down

12/6/25 - Seattle, WA – Madame Lous

12/7/25 - Bend, OR – Domino Room

12/10/25 - Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

12/11/25 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12/13/25 - Venice, CA – Venice West

12/14/25 - Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

Photo credit: Dave Page