Tyler Shaw Releases New Sultry Single 'Sex on the Beach'

Canadian pop stunner and singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw is creating heatwaves with his sultry new single "Sex on the Beach"-lifted from his upcoming third studio album to be released later this summer via Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

Continuing to break stereotypes and showcase new sides of him with each release, "Sex on the Beach" (co-written with Alex Vujic) is the perfect cocktail of an earworm complemented by retro 80s beats, sensual sonics, and his provocative vocals. An intimate letter jam packed with tantalizing lyrics, Tyler Shaw reminisces on an unforgettable night with the love of his life in this new single. "What can I say about this song that's not in the title? It's a fun, playful vibe - the way summer songs should be post pandemic. It's like putting a sexy sunset in song form," Tyler jokes in a statement.

In addition to his May release of "Be Like You" co-written with Sam Merrifield (Lewis Capaldi, JC Stewart), Shaw celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month as a speaker on the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs 'Telling Our Stories' panel with mxmtoon and Taku Hirano, as well as a performance for IDENTITY 2021 (presented by Amazon Music and IMDb/IMDb Pro) with funds raised benefiting Gold House AAPI Community Fund towards #StopAsianHate efforts and Pacific Bridge Arts musical scholarships. Other guests included ATEEZ, Gabrielle Current, Guapdad 4000, James Reid, Kalani Peʻa, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Steve Aoki, and more.

This year is proving to be a pivotal one for Tyler Shaw, who kicked it off by sharing his most romantic song to date "When You're Home" produced by GRAMMY-award nominated Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Drake), and co-written with Alex Beitzke (James Arthur), and Henry Brill (Jack Garrat). Dubbed one of the 'Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)' by Marie Claire, the track has amassed over 5 million combined streams globally, plus a wealth of international playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's New Music Daily, and the cover of Amazon Music's Fresh Pop, among others. His follow up single "North Star" shines a light on Shaw's uninhibited, hot-blooded delivery, which thrusts through the chorus, and is a real soulful, volume-to-eleven song that showcases his knack for good time pop. The track was co-written with Nate Ferrero (Johnny Orlando, Bülow, Shawn Hook), Mike Sonier (The Weeknd, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus), and Alex 'Pilz' Vujic (a long-time collaborator of Shaw's).

Tyler Shaw's accomplishments are not bound to just his impressive discography, as he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists across the globe such as Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Walk Off The Earth, toured with Selena Gomez and opened for massive international acts like Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

With his third LP just on the horizon, Tyler Shaw keeps listeners on their toes as he delivers hit after hit.