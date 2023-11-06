Ty Herndon to Release Deluxe Edition of 'JACOB' Album

The new deluxe edition will be released on November 17.

Ty Herndon to Release Deluxe Edition of 'JACOB' Album

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon has announced the release date of the Deluxe Edition of his highly acclaimed album, JACOB. This expanded edition introduces two brand-new tracks, "Love Me Anyway" and "How You Get to Heaven," alongside reimagined versions of four tracks from the original release. Pre-save JACOB (Deluxe Edition) here.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, the original album spawned two charting radio singles, the infectious “Till You Get There” and “Dents On A Chevy,” a high-octane duet with five-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year Terri Clark that spent 7 weeks at number one atop the CDX TRACtion chart which tracks independently released singles at country radio. In all, Herndon spent 54 weeks on the country radio charts in 2022 and 2023, a first for the star in more than two decades. 

Reflecting on the extended-release, Herndon shares, “The response from radio and the fans for ‘JACOB’ was extraordinary, and I felt like we had some more to add to this story before we close things out on this era. But my message remains just the same — if you’re out there struggling, there is light on the other side of darkness, and we all have the power to change our own endings. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. I’m living proof.”

In addition to the themes chronicled in the first installment of JACOB, two new tracks delve deeper into Herndon’s relationship with spirituality and faith. 

Released in its original 11-track version on July 15, 2022, JACOB is the culmination of a life of hard-fought struggles and hard-won triumphs. His most personal album to date, Herndon invites listeners to go with him from darkness to light – a trip he has taken in both directions. As he chronicles new parts of his life never before shared, the music plots a path to where Herndon finds himself today – a destination marked by recovery, inner strength and peace.

With each song based on experiences from his own life – part country, part rock, part gospel – but all Ty Herndon – the country luminary has captured the pain, sorrow, and redemption that are universal to the human experience. Herndon derived the album title from the Biblical Old Testament figure, Jacob, who dealt with severe challenges and mistakes before rising to become a leader of his tribe. 

The 17-track JACOB (Deluxe Edition) is released in partnership with Pivotal Records, a division of Pivotal Moments Media. Herndon burst onto the scene and made his chart debut in 1995 with "What Mattered Most," which became his first No. 1 song and garnered a Song of the Year award (Music Row Magazine). It was also the title track to his first album, which debuted on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and had the biggest first-week shipment in the history of Epic Records Nashville.

Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three No.1s and numerous top 10 hits, such as "I Want My Goodbye Back," "Loved Too Much," "A Man Holding On," and "Hands of a Working Man." He topped the charts in 1996 with the single "Living in a Moment" and again in 1998 with "It Must Be Love."

In 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay in an exclusive with People magazine. He received an outpouring of support that only strengthened his relationship with fans and the country music community, expanding his reach to new and diverse audiences.

Shortly after, he made history when he hosted a first-of-its-kind country music event, The Concert for Love and Acceptance, now an annual event that provides a stage for LGBTQ and allied artists. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ youth.

Herndon found himself back at No. 1 in 2020 — this time on iTunes with his remake of "Orphans of God," a collaboration with Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall featured on his holiday release, Regifted. Over the last year, he has been working on the new album, JACOB, his first of all-new music since 2016's House On Fire. 

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning, Herndon's voice is stronger than ever, and he's using it to make a difference. In addition to his own foundation, Herndon lends his time and talent to MusiCares, which has supported Herndon through his struggles and supports those in the music industry with a safety net of services. In 2022, he joined Pivotal Moments Media as a Brand Ambassador and as the first artist signed to the organization's new record label, Pivotal Records.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan



