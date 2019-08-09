Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Song HOTTEST IN THE CITY

Aug. 9, 2019  
Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Song HOTTEST IN THE CITY

Ty Dolla $ign returns today with new anthem - "Hottest in the City". Listen here.

Gracing this month's issue of SPIN , Ty recreated the magazine's iconic Kurt Cobain cover in addition to discussing his prolific artistry and upcoming third studio album (READ HERE).

The Grammy-nominated hitmaker debuted the song last week alongside current single "Purple Emoji" during his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch it here:

Gracing this month's issue of SPIN , Ty recreated the magazine's iconic Kurt Cobain cover in addition to discussing his prolific artistry and upcoming third studio album (READ HERE).

Ty also filmed an emotional NPR Tiny Desk tribute to his late friend and collaborator, Mac Miller, which aired yesterday, the one year anniversary of Miller's own Tiny Desk concert (WATCH HERE). He will appear in his own Tiny Desk concert to premiere on a later date.

Slated to embark on Chris Brown's INDIGOAT Tour this month, Ty will kick off the 37-show run on August 20th in Portland, OR.

ARTWORK CREDIT: Photo by Nabil Elderkin/ Painting by Gregory Siff



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • MY LITTLE PONY LIVE Will Come to Boston, Philadelphia, and More!
  • Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO Susan Crockett Named 2019 Business Woman Of The Year Honoree
  • Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER Comes to Tampa in September
  • Innovocative Theatre Targets Tampa Grade-school Bullying In THE HUNDRED DRESSES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup