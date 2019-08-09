Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Song HOTTEST IN THE CITY

Ty Dolla $ign returns today with new anthem - "Hottest in the City". Listen here.

Gracing this month's issue of SPIN , Ty recreated the magazine's iconic Kurt Cobain cover in addition to discussing his prolific artistry and upcoming third studio album (READ HERE).

The Grammy-nominated hitmaker debuted the song last week alongside current single "Purple Emoji" during his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch it here:

Gracing this month's issue of SPIN , Ty recreated the magazine's iconic Kurt Cobain cover in addition to discussing his prolific artistry and upcoming third studio album (READ HERE).

Ty also filmed an emotional NPR Tiny Desk tribute to his late friend and collaborator, Mac Miller, which aired yesterday, the one year anniversary of Miller's own Tiny Desk concert (WATCH HERE). He will appear in his own Tiny Desk concert to premiere on a later date.

Slated to embark on Chris Brown's INDIGOAT Tour this month, Ty will kick off the 37-show run on August 20th in Portland, OR.

ARTWORK CREDIT: Photo by Nabil Elderkin/ Painting by Gregory Siff





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You