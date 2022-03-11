Two-Time Emmy-Nominated Actor, Comedian and Artist Kel Mitchell Releases New Single 'Blessed Mode'

Two-time Emmy-nominated actor, producer, comedian, pastor, author, and artist Kel Mitchell releases his new single "Blessed Mode" ft. nobigdyl and Scootie Wop on all music service streaming platforms today, March 11, 2022.

"Blessed Mode" is an uplifting Hip-Hop track and workout anthem that is sure to inspire, uplift, motivate and make you feel victorious. The track arrives on the heels of his debut book Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith, a 90-day devotional from which the inspiration for the song is derived.

Following his extensive career in entertainment, starring in beloved fan favorites including Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel, All That, and cultural epic feature film Good Burger, among many others, Kel combines his love for music and his spirituality on the single "Blessed Mode."

Kel knows what it's like to struggle through depression and addiction, but he also knows the power of God's presence to help you find freedom and the blessings in your life. As a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center, Kel is passionate about sharing this testimony of hope with the next generation, and he wants to share it with his audience, too, across mediums and his platforms.

"Blessed Mode" ft. nobigdyl and Scootie Wop is the ultimate anthem to make you feel good, whether you're in the gym, working out at home or just looking for that pep talk to lift you up and hype you up," said Kel Mitchell. "This is a return to music for me, but the song specifically was inspired by the Hip Hop tracks I love to play as motivation for my students through my ministry, where we often listen to music to get ready to pray together. In the same way that I hope the book can inspire others to embrace their blessings and find strength spiritually, mentally and physically, I hope this song serves as the soundtrack to activate others' BLESSED MODE!"

