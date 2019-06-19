Two Door Cinema Club Unveil New Song ONCE, Plus Billie Ellish Cover

Two Door Cinema Club today unveil new song 'Once'. A stomping synthpop anthem 'Once' explores the way we define ourselves by likes and our online 'fame', living vicariously through devices. Reviewing 'False Alarm' Sunday Times Culture stated that Two Door could '....be mistaken for Phoenix on 'Once', where bright synths and alien sounds abound'.

Discussing the track, Two Door's Alex Trimble states "The phrase 'once in a lifetime' came out in conversation and I started questioning what does that mean anymore? When everything is captured on a camera or viewed through a screen, and if you can watch it a million times over, is it once in a lifetime?... There's also this idea that you are a product, everyone's building their brand."

'Once' is taken from Two Door's forthcoming album 'False Alarm' which is out on 21st June on Prolifica Inc / [PIAS]. This week also sees the band appear in Nottingham, Leeds, Edinburgh and Dundee, playing rare up-close-and-personal album launch shows at Rescue Rooms, Liquid Rooms, Brudenell Social Club and Fat Sams. The album launch shows will give fans the chance to see the festival headliners in uniquely intimate surroundings ahead of their own UK arena tour in October playing O2 Arena on 11th October.

The band's first album to be released in full collaboration with Prolifica Inc, 'False Alarm' finds the three piece gloriously unshackled and creatively at the peak of their game. Across ten tracks 'False Alarm' scans and satirises the social and environmental woes of 2019 through the prism of wonderfully off-kilter pop, simultaneously borrowing from and warping elements of future pop, disco, rock, funk and soul. Recorded in sessions between London and LA with producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, The Killers), it's an LP that takes the familiar and twists it, to startling and stimulating effect. It all makes for a wide-eyed, culture-encompassing leap forward for the band, a record liable to break, ruin and remould pop in 2019.

Album show dates:

20/06 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham with Rough Trade Notts

22/06 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds with Crash Records

24/06 - Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh with Assai Records - Tickets

25/06 - Fat Sams, Dundee with Assai Records - Tickets

Headline Tour dates:

03/10 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

04/10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy SOLD OUT

05/10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

07/10 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

08/10 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

10/10 - Hull, Bonus Arena

11/10 - London, The O2 (with Support from Tom Grennan)

13/10 - Plymouth, Pavilions





