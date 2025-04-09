Twenty One Pilots Drop Demo Version of 'Doubt' Following Live Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Twenty One Pilots have surprise-released the demo version of Platinum-Certified Blurryface track “Doubt,” after performing and announcing it live at their sold-out show in Łódź, Poland this evening. The release comes just ahead of the 6x-platinum album’s 10th anniversary next month.

“Doubt (demo)” gives listeners a new way to enjoy the fan-favorite track, which has been used in over 200,000 social media posts to date. The original version continues to break its record for all-time streaming peak daily and is projected to earn over 6M streams this week alone. The song was originally released on record-setting and GRAMMY Award-winning record, Blurryface, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary May 17th and features chart-topping hits “Stressed Out” and “Ride.” Blurryface made history as the first album to earn a platinum or higher certification for every single track, and has amassed over 15 billion streams to date.

Twenty One Pilots added “Doubt” to the setlist tonight in Poland on their sold-out UK and European leg of the Clancy World Tour. The global tour kicked off last year in celebration of the new album by the same name and featured sold out arena shows across North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand before the current European/UK tour leg. The tour also boasted the band’s biggest show to date as they performed to a sold-out stadium of 65,000 fans in Mexico City. Tickets for the remainder of the tour are available HERE.

THE CLANCY WORLD TOUR

With Balu Brigada

Apr 12 – Prague, CZ, O2 Arena

Apr 13 – Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle

Apr 16 – Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion

Apr 17 – Bologna, IT, Unipol Arena

Apr 21 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

Apr 22 – Barcelona, ES, Palau San Jordi

Apr 24 – Lyon, FR, LDLC Arena

Apr 27 – Munich, DE, Olympiahalle

Apr 28 – Milan, IT, Forum

Apr 30 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

May 1 – Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

May 2 – Paris, FR, Accor Arena

May 5 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro Arena

May 6 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

May 8 – Belfast, UK, SSE Arena Belfast

May 9 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena

May 11 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

May 13 – London, UK, The O2

May 14 – London, UK, The O2

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Comments