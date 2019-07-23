TuneIn Announces 2019 Festival Radio Partnerships with Newport Folk Festival, Life Is Beautiful, More

TuneIn, Inc., the leading global live audio streaming service, is proud to announce its 2019 Festival livestream lineup. Since 2014, TuneIn has been partnering with major U.S. music festivals, giving fans from around the globe the best sonic seat in the house for live sets, artist interviews and more. This year TuneIn will create and host the official stations of Newport Folk Festival, Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, and more. TuneIn's 2019 festival slate kicked off in May at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Each dedicated festival station launches months prior to each festival with expertly curated and human hosted, 24/7 streams to help get listeners ready for the festival. These one-of-a-kind stations include music from artists from previous years, with current lineups in heavy rotation. TuneIn will also be on the ground at each festival broadcasting select audio-only live performances and in-depth, behind-the-scenes artist interviews.

The festival stations will be promoted prominently across the TuneIn app to their 75 million monthly active users and can also be accessed in the connected home on top smart speakers such as SONOS and Bose SoundTouch, and additionally via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and coming this Fall, you will also find TuneIn stations within Apple's Siri-enabled devices, as was announced at their recent WWDC unveiling.

Now in its fifth season of festival partnerships TuneIn has collaborated with top festivals including Stagecoach, Firefly, Hangout, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, The Meadows, Lovebox UK and more to amplify each festival's world curation. Brand partners presenting festival stations have included Toyota, SONOS, Bose, Francis Coppola Wines, US Bank, Comcast, Red Bull, Gildan/American Apparel and many more. Each station can be enjoyed within the festival app, from your couch via an in-home smart speaker by Sonos or Amazon, at your computer or on the road.

"Curation and music discovery is the foundation of the best festivals and is at the core of what TuneIn listeners want," said Charles Raggio, Head of Branded Content at TuneIn. "When we're able to work with amazing partners -- from the festival organizers to brand teams like Bose -- to bring the live-stream element into people's pockets and into connected homes, it takes the entire experience to a whole new level." "On behalf of the entire festival crew, I'd like to extend a thank you to TuneIn for being our official station and live steam partner. It's no easy task to capture the vibe and energy of Newport Folk and broadcast it to our fans outside the festival grounds. We're grateful to have a partner who gets 'it' and shares a common goal of getting more good music into more eardrums," said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer Newport Festivals Foundation.

The next focus is Newport Folk Radio, which is live now, and the TuneIn team will be live-streaming select sets from Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI, July 26-28 on behalf of presenting sponsor Bose. Confirmed for the live stream: Jeff Tweedy, Portugal. The Man, Dawes, Phosphorescent, Jade Bird, Lake Street Dive, Rayland Baxter, Lukas Nelson, The Nude Party, Parker Millsap, Black Belt Eagle Scout, EB the Younger, Gregory Alan Isakov, and many more. TuneIn.com/NewportFolk

Off-platform distribution and syndication of select festival live streams will be handled by Consequence of Sound Media. CoS Radio will carry and promote the live stream of Newport Folk Festival and embed Newport Folk Radio on it's Festival Outlook micro-site.





