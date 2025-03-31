Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci to Tour Throughout 2025; New Music Forthcoming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a storied career spanning over 25 years, acclaimed Cleveland-born trumpeter, humanitarian and educator Dominick Farinacci has long expanded the boundaries of recognition for a jazz musician, spotlighting mental health, social impact, and education through his music and initiatives.

2025 finds Farinacci on tour with a slew of solo dates and residences across North America, as well as performances with his TRIAD and Modern Warrior LIVE shows. Highlights include a Washington Performing Arts residency of Modern Warrior LIVE in Washington D.C., stops at the iconic Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, a performance at the 46th Annual Tri-C Jazz Fest at the Ohio Theatre and more. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Following the cancer diagnosis of his mother in 2011, Farinacci turned to music to process the difficult emotions. This led to the creation of his much-lauded piece, “A Prayer for You,” which became the subject of his TED Talk at the Kennedy Center in 2014. “I found the psychological weight of this reality pushed me further away from helping my mom. So I set out to write a song that contrasted the uncertainty, darkness and chaos with a predictable, serene, beautiful and simple melody. That process helped me gain the mental strength needed to better care for her.” A decade later his group TRIAD recorded the composition for their debut album.

The creation and success of “A Prayer for You” came at a time when Farinacci was named Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln by Wynton Marsalis, leading a cultural diplomacy initiative in Doha, Qatar. “There was a heightened presence of US military in the region at the time, and I met many service members. I learned more about the trauma they faced during deployment, and although I couldn’t imagine what they went through, it made me think about how our own trauma impacts our lives and the people around us.”

The convergence of these experiences led to Farinacci’s desire to use his music to further explore the idea of finding resilience and hope in the throes of grief and trauma. Thus, he crafted his most ambitious, multidisciplinary work to date: Modern Warrior LIVE - an immersive music and storytelling production featuring US Combat Veteran Jaymes Poling who recounts his experience across three tours in Afghanistan, the psychological challenges he faced coming home, and his journey managing his mental health. “The musical score I wrote seamlessly weaves throughout Jaymes’ story, evolving with his journey. I wanted to present this deeply personal story in a unique way that can empower those who need to hear that growth is possible. Veterans are some of the most resilient individuals, and I think people of all walks of life can be impacted by their stories.”

He recently released three volumes of EPs titled Reflections, featuring songs he grew up playing in a series of collaborations with acclaimed pianists such as Aaron Diehl and Dan Tepfer. This series has received more than 12 million streams on Spotify to date. “I wanted to document beautiful melodies I grew up playing, and in the spirit of my early influences. My musical interests have vastly evolved, but that foundation represents my sense of melodic development across all aspects of my musical world.”

Further new music is imminent, with additional details to come shortly.

Live Dates

April 10—Orlando, FL—Judson’s Live

April 11—Gainesville, FL—Upstage At The Phillips Center

April 23—New York, NY—Jazz At Lincoln Center*

April 25—Cleveland, OH—University Hospital Campus†

April 29—Dallas, TX—The Dallas Arboretum And Botanical Gardens

May 4—Traverse City, MI—City Opera House†

May 8—Washington D.C.—Busboys And Poets†

May 10—Washington D.C.—Lisner Auditorium†

May 30—Market Harborough, UK—Nevill Holt Opera

May 31—Market Harborough, UK—Nevill Holt Opera

June 1—Market Harborough, UK—Nevill Holt Opera

June 13—Florence, Italy—Palazzo Tornabuoni

June 14—Firenze, Italy—Teatro Della Pergola

June 28—Cleveland, OH—Ohio Theatre

*with TRIAD

†Modern Warrior LIVE

ABOUT DOMINICK FARINACCI

Dominick Farinacci is an acclaimed trumpeter, humanitarian and educator. At just 17 years old, he opened for his mentor, the acclaimed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, at the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland. Shortly after, Marsalis invited him to perform in a special PBS program in New York City for Live From Lincoln Center: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong. Around that same time, Farinacci was accepted into the historic inaugural class of the jazz studies program at The Juilliard School.

Graduating from Juilliard in 2005, Farinacci went on to release eight albums, first in Japan, then nine more globally. He received the “International New Star Award” as he topped the charts as one of Japan’s #1 American jazz musicians. He served as Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center from 2013-2015, leading their first international venue in Doha, Qatar. He gave a widely lauded TED Talk about music and mental health at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and went on to release “Short Stories,” produced by iconic American producer Tommy LiPuma.

In addition to touring with his band and his TRIAD and Modern Warrior LIVE productions, Farinacci is the director of the Tri-C JazzFest Academy, home for precollege jazz education in the Cleveland community, working to nurture and guide the next generation of musicians in his hometown of Cleveland. Farinacci is the recipient of the “Cleveland Arts Prize”, arguably his hometown’s most prestigious honor.

Photo credit: John Abbott

