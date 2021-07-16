Trousdale Share Feelgood Indie-Folk Single 'This Is It'

Fast-rising indie-folk outfit Trousdale have released their new single "This Is It," out now via Independent. The Americana-pop track urges listeners to stop, take a breath, and recognize happiness in the simple moment - PRESS HERE to listen.

"'This Is It' is our friendship anthem," Trousdale says. "It was born out of how much fun we were having just talking s, drinking beers, and laughing with each other. We couldn't believe how some of life's best moments are so simple. By the time we got home, Lauren had sent a voice memo of the chorus to what has now become 'This Is It'."

The infectious enthusiasm and optimism influences everything the trio - Quinn D'Andrea, Georgia Greene and Lauren Jones - touches. The music is driven by the desire to empower young women and spread a universal message of love and self-acceptance.

Blending unflinching vocals and raw, transparent storytelling that mirrors their real-world vitality, Trousdale has developed a devoted community on TikTok and other corners of the internet, garnering champions like the Jonas Brothers, Dan and Shay, Jackson Browne, Yebba, Andy Grammar, John Mayer, Jensen McRae and Betty Who. Additionally, they've garnered comparisons to Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks and HAIM, and prompted A1234 to compare their passionate lyrics and evocative storytelling to icons like Taylor Swift and her latest critically acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore.

Collectively, their fanbase helped propel the self-produced single "Wouldn't Come Back" to over 2 million streams and their cover of "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys to over 1 million streams. Their singles "Better Off" and "Happy Anymore" join "Wouldn't Come Back" on their debut EP Look Around that prompted The Radar Station to name them the #1 Emerging Global Roots Artist and the #7 Emerging Global Artist, while landing on some of Apple Music and Spotify's top Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter and Mood playlists including Roots Rising, Women of Folk, and Infinite Indie Folk.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone