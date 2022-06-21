Tritonal Announces Fifth Studio Album 'Coalesce' & Releases New Single 'Signals'

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal have released their new track "Signals" with Sarah De Warren and officially revealed the details for their fifth studio album, Coalesce, out September 8th via Enhanced Music.

Opening with delicate twinkling chords inspired by Tritonal's longtime love for artist Jon Hopkins, "Signals" builds into a harmonious chorus as Sarah's silvery vocals glide over the track's infectious dance beat while she sings about the affinity of love and how it binds us together.

"What we hope for people to take away from 'Signals' is a deep sense of interconnectedness and love that we share together and need to remind ourselves of, especially in times of chaos," says Tritonal.

On their forthcoming album, Tritonal formed a narrative that was unified in its purpose from beginning to end and encompasses what they have learned on their musical journey thus far. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound. Coalesce is now available for pre-save at all DSPs here.

Tritonal has also announced a massive milestone celebration on October 1st at The Concourse Project in their hometown of Austin, TX for the upcoming 400th episode of their weekly podcast, Tritonia. Promptly titled Tritonal Presents: Tritonia 400, the event will include a daytime yoga practice in flow with the duo's meditation album, Reverence, followed by a deep set and a nightclub performance later that evening. Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Matt Fax, and Farius will also perform. Tickets are on sale Monday, June 20th, visit here for all ticketing details.

"Signals" continues Tritonal's hot streak of recent singles off Coalesce, which have already collectively garnered over 10 million streams, and joins previous offerings "Safe & Sound" with Last Heroes and Lizzy Land which speaks to settling into comfort in the chaos of discomfort.

"Back To My Love" with Marlhy seeks to offer a space for listeners to set their differences aside and ruminate on our shared experiences of the human condition while "Losing My Mind" with HALIENE focuses on our deep experiences with anxiety and depression and the emotional acceptance that follows. Elsewhere on the record is the momentous "Out Of The Dark" with EMME, heavy hitting club track "Waterboiler," and the uplifting "Superhuman" with Codeko. Full track listing for Coalesce below.

With over 1 billion global streams, Tritonal (comprised of Chad Cisneros and David Reed) are one of the most successful US electronic music duos of the past decade. Their remarkable discography consists of over 100 originals and remixes including collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Cash Cash, and Cheat Codes. The duo's songs have made waves across the charts with six Top 10 Hits on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart and radio support from the likes of Sirius BPM, Diplo's Revolution, iHeartRadio, and more.

Throughout their career, Tritonal has played over 1000 shows across 5 continents, selling over 2 million tickets with performances at the biggest festivals around the world including EDC Las Vegas/Orlando/NY, Lollapalooza, ULTRA, Creamfileds, and Electric Zoo. Their music has also been featured in promos for NFL's Thursday Night Football and Dancing With The Stars as well as Love Island, Love Island Australia, Celebs Go Dating, and iZombie among others.

The upcoming record is a grandiose progressive trance production that sees Tritonal's refined sound at its very best, supported by outstanding vocal performances from a variety of collaborators, and is already set to be a favorite amongst fans and supporters alike. In recent weeks, the duo wrapped up festival appearances at EDC in Mexico City and Las Vegas, Metropolis Festival in Brooklyn, and Dreamstate Harbor in Los Angeles, bringing their captivating and vivacious sets to crowds across the country.

Listen to the new single here: