Tristan Tritt Releases New Single 'Nervous System Overload'

“Nervous System Overload” finds Tritt expanding lyrically and melodically, ruminating on themes associated with anxiety.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Tristan Tritt, the up-and-coming rock artist, and songwriter, has just released a powerful new single, "Nervous System Overload." The song can now be streamed now.

"Nervous System Overload" finds Tritt expanding lyrically and melodically, ruminating on themes associated with anxiety. Tritt's intention was to create an unpredictable rock track to help portray the chaos and feeling of anxiety. Co-produced by Steven Patrick Wilson and Kelly Paige, and co-written by Wilson, Paige, and Tristan Tritt, the song delves into the overwhelming influence of social media on our daily lives.

For Tritt, "Nervous System Overload" represents a significant departure from his usual style and showcases a more authentic version of himself as an artist. Despite being the son of country music legend Travis Tritt, Tristan has always been drawn to rock and roll, and he believes that this new song pushes the boundaries of his creativity in a way that truly reflects his interests and perspectives.

He spoke about the release, saying, "I really believe that this song is my first time getting out of my own comfort zone and discussing subject matter that is truer to my interest and perspective. The concept for this song exemplifies the current state of the social media world, where everyone is being force-fed information at an unsustainable rate. Steven and Kelly allowed me to get weird and push the song to lengths that I could not have, had I not had their support and guidance. This song hits hard, and will for sure leave your head buzzing and your ears ringing."

With Tritt's vision for the song and notable rock sound, "Nervous System Overload" expands to new heights, resulting in a track that "hits hard" and will leave listeners buzzing. Fans can stream "Nervous System Overload" on all major platforms starting May 10.

Tristan's last single, "Oblivion," showcased his versatility as an artist with its love song-inspired lyrics and dark, eerie edge influenced by Radiohead and Smashing Pumpkins. Through his music, Tristan is carving out his own career path and staying true to his passion for rock and roll.

Tritt's unique sound defies the expectations placed upon him, and his versatility as an artist is on full display with this new release. Growing up on the road as a touring family member, he learned from some of country music's greatest talents and developed a love for rock and roll that has since become his passion.

Despite initially feeling nervous about stepping out on stage and playing rock music instead of country, Tritt has become more comfortable and confident in his identity as a rocker and is set to embark on his first tour starting this May with the South Carolina band Seven Year Witch.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tristan Tritt Releases New Single Nervous System Overload Photo
Tristan Tritt Releases New Single 'Nervous System Overload'

Tritt’s intention was to create an unpredictable rock track to help portray the chaos and feeling of anxiety. Co-produced by Steven Patrick Wilson and Kelly Paige, and co-written by Wilson, Paige, and Tristan Tritt, the song delves into the overwhelming influence of social media on our daily lives.

Nymphlord Releases Debut Single Stinks 4 Lyfe Photo
Nymphlord Releases Debut Single 'Stinks 4 Lyfe'

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound.

Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song Alcohallelujah Photo
Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song 'Alcohallelujah'

Nelson and the band will continue to tour through this year in celebration of the new album, including a nine-show run across the UK and Ireland in June, as well as an extensive headline tour this summer into the fall—additional details to be announced soon. The forthcoming run will include select dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band in September.

William The Conqueror Share New Single The Puppet and the Puppeteer Photo
William The Conqueror Share New Single 'The Puppet and the Puppeteer'

The track is the follow-up to last month's single 'Somebody Else.' Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the ten tracks on Excuse Me While I Vanish marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes. Plus, check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR SeriesABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series
decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'
Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion ReleasesBright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion Releases
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' VideoVideo: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO