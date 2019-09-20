Triple Addiction Release New EP 'American Heartbreak'

New Jersey-based rock band Triple Addiction have released their new EP, "American Heartbreak," out on all digital platforms NOW. After teasing fans throughout the summer with promo singles "Hard To Say Goodbye" and the title track "American Heartbreak," Triple Addiction ushers in their familiar blend of influences with ease. Their sound is consistent - the band mixes together influences of alternative, hard rock, pop/rock, and a hint of country to create their unique flavor. A bold and nostalgic representation of their family dynamic (the members are all related) and musical backgrounds, "American Heartbreak" is the perfect EP to blast on full volume as we wave goodbye to summer. About the EP, the band states:

The theme of the EP takes a lot of negatives and turns them into positives. [It's] packed with catchy guitar riffs, melodic hooks, and real lyrics. It tells the story of heartbreak from different angles.

Triple Addiction is a rock group from central New Jersey who blends a unique sound of classic rock, southern rock, and country into one new but familiar style of music. The group consists of triplet brothers, Chris Loree (lead vocals/Guitar), Jon Loree (drums/vocals), and Brandon Loree (bass/vocals) as well as their best friend Dominic Zamora (guitar/vocals). The brothers started playing together when they were 12. With each family member picking a different instrument, the brothers instantly took to playing cover tunes, and writing originals. Starting with cover band gigs at local bars and fairs, Triple Addiction eventually worked their way up to playing original gigs at local venues such.

In January 2016 the band released their first, self-titled EP which received good feedback from fans and critics alike. Since 2016 the band's sound has changed, and with lineup changes and life changes, the band has gone in a slightly different direction from their older music. Triple Addiction combines catchy guitar riffs, vocal harmonies, and real down-to-earth lyrics to reach their audience. Their message is to spread positivity, fun, and good vibes to a world so saturated with negativity and anger. Their lyrics are real, their live show is full of fun and high energy, and they are looking to break into the rock and country market. "American Heartbreak" is out on all digital music platforms NOW.

