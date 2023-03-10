Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tribe Friday Release New Single 'Swimsuit'

Tribe Friday Release New Single 'Swimsuit'

Tribe Friday look forward to sharing their sophomore album, titled Hemma, which fans can expect in Fall 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The Swedish bubblegum emo-pop band Tribe Friday released a new single, "Swimsuit".

As the first step into the Tribe Friday's 2023 realm and mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher), Swimsuit is a song about survivor's guilt. The track details the signs one would later see when reflecting on loss and examining one's role in the situation.

Starting from the seed of a catchy guitar riff, the song looks back in order to be a better friend going forward, with pop heart and soul through each strum.

The introspective track precedes their upcoming US performances, hitting New York City, Los Angeles and this year's South by Southwest Music Festival.

Marrying the rugged indie rock dancehall sounds of early 2K with gen Z post-pandemic party vibe bliss, Tribe Friday is a band of guitar slinging emo kids from the woods of Sweden. Their repertoire consists of upbeat songs that speak to self deprecation, identity, confusion, love, death and are anchored by sarcasm, wit and charm.

Previously Featured on Earmilk, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, AtwoodMagazine and more, the group released their debut LP, bubblegum emo, in June 2022 to critical acclaim as they infectiously introduced the world to the Swedish invasion with charting hit "shut me up" (over 1.2M streams to date).

Tribe Friday look forward to sharing their sophomore album, titled Hemma, which fans can expect in Fall 2023. For more information, please see below or visit www.tribefriday.com.

Listen to the new single here:



Van Morrison Releases New Album Moving on Skiffle Photo
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo Photo
Gorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single Bird in the Hand Photo
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Story of the Year Share New Album Tear Me to Pieces Photo
Story of the Year Share New Album 'Tear Me to Pieces'
Story Of The Year have announced their long-awaited sixth studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks – including previous singles “Real Life,” “Tear Me To Pieces,” “Take The Ride,” “War,” and “2005” – the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share