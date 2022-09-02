Trentemøller Shares New Single 'Into The Silence'

Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller returns today with his newest single "Into The Silence." First premiered via FLOOD Magazine, the dreamy, guitar and synth driven track fits seamlessly into the musical universe of his latest album Memoria, released earlier this year to acclaim from Stereogum, American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, KEXP, and more.

The song features the vocals of DíSA (Dísa Jakobs), who will be singing in Trentemøller's all new band on a highly anticipated North American tour, beginning later this month. Dísa's vocals perfectly weave through the track, sometimes floating above, and sometimes shining through from the engine room.

"During our recent tour," says Trentemøller, "Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way."

Trentemøller will also be joined on stage by an all new band consisting of four carefully selected musicians: Icelandic solo artist DíSA (vocals and guitar), who possesses exactly the ethereal voice that Trentemøller has been searching for to perform the haunting vocal melodies from Memoria; Silas Tinglef (drums) is releasing music as 2nd Blood, whose debut EP was produced and mixed by Trentemøller and released on In My Room; Brian Batz (guitar) is the man behind dream pop/shoegaze band Sleep Party People; and Jacob Haubjerg (bass), who has long been playing with bands like Sleep Party People and Savage Rose, while also releasing music via his indie pop/post punk project Luster.

Copenhagen-based producer TOM and His Computer, another artist on Trentemøller's In My Room label, will act as support across the North American dates. His most recent album, Future Ruins (2020), was co-produced and mixed by Trentemøller.

While previous offerings have taken listeners to the outer boundaries of what can be considered "electronic music", including nods to dark wave, dream pop, krautrock and modern psych rock, Future Ruins presents those influences in a new way and represents a great leap forward for the artist.

In stark contrast to his previous studio album Obverse (2019), Memoria is intended - and almost demands - to be presented in a live setting at the venues and festivals which we have all been longing for during these past couple of years. Tickets and dates are available now.

Listen to the new single here:

2022 Memoria Tour Dates w/ TOM and His Computer

Sept 16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sept 18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept 19 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sept 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sept 22 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept 23 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

Sept 24 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

Sept 25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept 27 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sept 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct 1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct 4 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere