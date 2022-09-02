Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trentemøller Shares New Single 'Into The Silence'

Trentemøller Shares New Single 'Into The Silence'

The new single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller returns today with his newest single "Into The Silence." First premiered via FLOOD Magazine, the dreamy, guitar and synth driven track fits seamlessly into the musical universe of his latest album Memoria, released earlier this year to acclaim from Stereogum, American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, KEXP, and more.

The song features the vocals of DíSA (Dísa Jakobs), who will be singing in Trentemøller's all new band on a highly anticipated North American tour, beginning later this month. Dísa's vocals perfectly weave through the track, sometimes floating above, and sometimes shining through from the engine room.

"During our recent tour," says Trentemøller, "Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way."

Trentemøller will also be joined on stage by an all new band consisting of four carefully selected musicians: Icelandic solo artist DíSA (vocals and guitar), who possesses exactly the ethereal voice that Trentemøller has been searching for to perform the haunting vocal melodies from Memoria; Silas Tinglef (drums) is releasing music as 2nd Blood, whose debut EP was produced and mixed by Trentemøller and released on In My Room; Brian Batz (guitar) is the man behind dream pop/shoegaze band Sleep Party People; and Jacob Haubjerg (bass), who has long been playing with bands like Sleep Party People and Savage Rose, while also releasing music via his indie pop/post punk project Luster.

Copenhagen-based producer TOM and His Computer, another artist on Trentemøller's In My Room label, will act as support across the North American dates. His most recent album, Future Ruins (2020), was co-produced and mixed by Trentemøller.

While previous offerings have taken listeners to the outer boundaries of what can be considered "electronic music", including nods to dark wave, dream pop, krautrock and modern psych rock, Future Ruins presents those influences in a new way and represents a great leap forward for the artist.

In stark contrast to his previous studio album Obverse (2019), Memoria is intended - and almost demands - to be presented in a live setting at the venues and festivals which we have all been longing for during these past couple of years. Tickets and dates are available now.

Listen to the new single here:

2022 Memoria Tour Dates w/ TOM and His Computer

Sept 16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sept 18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sept 19 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sept 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sept 22 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sept 23 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry
Sept 24 - Miami, FL @ The Ground
Sept 25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sept 27 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sept 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Oct 1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Oct 4 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere




From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!