Travis Scott Drops 'UTOPIA' Album Featuring Beyoncé, SZA, Drake & More

The album was heralded by the release of “K-POP,” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 3 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Travis Scott Drops 'UTOPIA' Album Featuring Beyoncé, SZA, Drake & More

Diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott has released his new album, ""UTOPIA"."

The LP features collaborations with KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

The album was heralded by the release of “K-POP,” which opened up the world of "UTOPIA" and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once. It featured Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

The album finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. 

In true Travis Scott fashion, the album is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. 

Order "UTOPIA" here, available five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The album follow’s Travis Scott’s 2018 record-breaking, culture-shifting masterpiece ASTROWORLD, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart and spurred the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake.

Listen to the new album here:

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Psychology Release Bold New Single First Contact & Announce Album Photo
Psychology Release Bold New Single 'First Contact' & Announce Album

Psychology have released their debut single “First Contact' from their album. Psychology was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three), and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

2
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for Something to Hold Onto Photo
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for 'Something to Hold Onto'

The global duo returns in style on this Future Rave club banger, combining stunning vocals with captivating house strings and electrifying tones. Featuring a roof-raising lead performance from the UK’s Radio 1 2022 Dance Awards ‘Vocalist of the Year,’ in-demand songwriter Clementine Douglas.

3
Ashnikko Unveils New Single Cheerleader Off Debut Album WEEDKILLER Photo
Ashnikko Unveils New Single 'Cheerleader' Off Debut Album 'WEEDKILLER'

“Cheerleader” is a siren song about modern beauty standards, undercutting imagery of a poised, pom-pom waving poster-girl with blades, blood stains and broken faces. Like a funhouse mirror it warps the infamous cheer from the opening scene of the early 2000’s movie Bring It On into a critique of our cultural obsession with perfection.

4
Bebe Rexhas First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight Photo
Bebe Rexha's First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight

Music fans rejoice! Join pop-icon Bebe Rexha for her metaverse concert debut in Harmony Hills on Roblox for a one-of-kind concert experience in celebration of the release of her new album, Bebe and and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Booking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in SeoulBooking.com & KANGDANIEL to Host Ultimate K-pop Experience in Seoul
Zydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole DialectZydeco Star Corey Ledet Releasing New Album Written in Kouri-Vini Creole Dialect
Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy BreckerDrummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker
A&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to SeptemberA&E Changes SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE Air Date to September

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME