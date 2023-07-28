Travis Scott Drops 'UTOPIA' Album Featuring Beyoncé, SZA, Drake & More

Diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott has released his new album, ""UTOPIA"."

The LP features collaborations with KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

The album was heralded by the release of “K-POP,” which opened up the world of "UTOPIA" and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once. It featured Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

The album finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison.

In true Travis Scott fashion, the album is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world.

Order "UTOPIA" here, available five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The album follow’s Travis Scott’s 2018 record-breaking, culture-shifting masterpiece ASTROWORLD, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart and spurred the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake.

Listen to the new album here:

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.