Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to the Road Heading to U Arena in December

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 for their first ever performances at the brand new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

This year's long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group's landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the 3x certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

Q104 and LITE-FM are proud to welcome TSO when they make their first visit to Belmont Park for their 2021 North American tour! UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, will host two spectacular shows on Saturday, December 18 at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10am with a portion of the proceeds benefitting God's Love We Deliver courtesy of TSO, Q104 and LITE-FM. UBS Arena at Belmont Park is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue that is finishing construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack.

The world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, the state of the art arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. Located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, UBS Arena is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway.

For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, "After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It's been 25 years since Paul (O'Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO's late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O'Neill, Christmas Eve and Other Stories follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of "strangers helping strangers" and "the kindness of others," "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as "Ornament," "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O' Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," and the epic "Old City Bar." The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24." "Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO's greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon," "Wizards In Winter" and many more.

This year's unforgettable multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 17th and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America before concluding on Thursday, December 30th in Cleveland and St. Louis (see full itinerary on www.trans-siberian.com). Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs.

Year-after-year TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. Recently in June 2020, TSO was ranked No. 1 on Pollstar magazine's Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Mid Year chart, No. 2 on the Top 100 North American Tours Mid Year chart, and No. 3 on the Top 100 Worldwide Tours Mid Year chart. In December, TSO was ranked No. 2 on Pollstar's Top 200 North American Tours Year End chart and No. 3 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Year End chart. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the "Top Tour(s) of the Decade" and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its "Top Touring Artists of the Decade."

TSO remains one of rock's most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group. Reserved Tickets start as low as $49.50! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.