Tractor Supply Company and Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Announce New Partnership

Tractor Supply Company and country superstar Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation have announced a new partnership that celebrates pets and animals while increasing support for pet adoption and rescue shelters around the country. As passionate supporters of all animals, the two organizations will co-host in-store events during the month of August, and Tractor Supply will launch an exclusive product line Lambert created specifically for the retailer.



"Tractor Supply has always been my go-to place for all of my animal supplies, and it's the perfect home for our new MuttNation line of dog beds, toys and supplies," said Lambert, who in addition to her eight rescue pups also owns horses, cats and rabbits. "It's amazing to be able to kick off this new partnership with so many dog adoptions. The number of mutts that will find loving homes from events in nearly 1,800 Tractor Supply Stores, and the number of lives that will be better as a result - it's just the best feeling in the world. I'm so proud to know that MuttNation will be a part of that."



Starting today, the first MuttNation by Miranda Lambert products will be available at Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com. Exclusively sold at Tractor Supply, the MuttNation line will launch with comfortable and stylish pet beds. Pets will love the soft and snug beds, while owners will enjoy the stylish design options, which include everything from a Southwest pattern to a sophisticated cow print. Proceeds from MuttNation by Miranda Lambert products will help MuttNation Foundation provide support to animal shelters across the country.

Later this year, the entire MuttNation by Miranda Lambert product line will be available at Tractor Supply stores from coast to coast.



In addition to the launch of the exclusive pet product line, MuttNation and Tractor Supply are proudly partnering for a nationwide pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 24. Tractor Supply stores are welcoming customers and community members in to support animal nonprofits and their adoptable pets during the Out Here with Animals celebration, a monthlong event that benefits pets and animals of all kinds.



Out Here with Animals attendees can also donate to the pet supplies drive, happening at stores from coast to coast, which supports local rescues and shelters. Now through Aug. 25, Tractor Supply stores will accept new and sealed food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and other pet accessories such as leashes, beds and bowls that will be donated to local animal shelters.

"At Tractor Supply, nothing excites us more than collaborating with like-minded organizations who support those in need," said Nicole Logan, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply. "Miranda and her MuttNation team have an incredible passion for finding forever homes for all shelter animals, and we are thrilled to be able to share in that same passion through our Out Here with Animals celebration."



The Out Here with Animals celebration began on July 31 and lasts until Aug. 25. As part of the annual event, stores nationwide will celebrate with pet treat tastings, special deals, giveaways and more. Additionally, Tractor Supply will also feature exclusive sales on premium pet and animal products.



To learn more about the pet adoption events, pet supply drives and other Out Here with Animals happenings, follow MuttNation on Instagram and Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.



About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.



Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.



About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com



About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert just released her highly anticipated new country radio single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." This fall, with the impending release of a new album, Miranda will embark on her rotating, all-girl "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. This follows two extensive tours in 2018, "Living Like Hippies" in the winter/spring and "The Bandwagon" summer tour with Little Big Town.



The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 32 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, and several others.



The acclaimed singer/songwriter released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings(2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) andKerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.



Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com.



For more information go to www.mirandalambert.com

Photo Credit: Jamie Wright





