Tow'rs Announce Fall 2019 Tour Dates

Tow'rs have announced a 15-date late fall tour throughout the mountain states and West Coast.

The Flagstaff, AZ based band will begin their tour in San Francisco on Nov 9, and will travel up through the Pacific Northwest, to the Rockies, stopping at their home base in AZ, and then rounding out the tour in Southern California.

Recently, the band had made the announcement that they would be releasing their fourth full length studio album. Pancakes and Whiskey exclusively premiered the first track and official video for "Water Under the Bridge" saying "The Flagstaff, AZ based band will be releasing their fourth album, New Nostalgia, on September 20th and we couldn't be more pumped about it." "Water Under the Bridge" is currently being featured in Spotify's "Fresh Folk" playlist, and has already received over 80k streams in under a month.

NPR highlighted the band in their 2019 SXSW "Austin 100" feature saying "every sound is impeccably rendered."

Tow'rs pride themselves in telling stories through music. To learn more - you must listen.

TOUR

11/9 @ Hotel Utah | San Francisco, CA

11/10 @ Goldfield Trading Post | Sacramento, CA

11/13 @ Sunset Tavern | Seattle, WA

11/14 @ Wise Hall | Vancouver, BC

11/15 @ The Bartlett | Spokane, WA

11/16 @ Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

11/17 @ Neurolux | Boise, ID

11/18 @ Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

11/19 @ Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO

11/21 @ Larimer Lounge | Denver, CO

11/22 @ Lulu's Downstairs | Manitou Springs, CO

12/5 @ The Green Room | Flagstaff, AZ

12/7 @ Soda Bar | San Diego, CA

12/8 @ Bootleg Theater | Los Angeles, CA





