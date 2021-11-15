Toronto Hard Rockers LIVE ANIMALS Are In The Midst Of An (ep)iphany With New Release

Personifying sonic grit and technical musicianship, Canadian hard rock band Live Animals bring the authenticity back to rock n' roll with their soaring new single, "Uplifting" -- available now.

With it, the Toronto-based rockers have unleashed their raw creative energy with their epic new EP, (ep)iphany; electricity pulses right out the gates through the expertly crafted guitar riffs of Spencer Bailey and the exceptionally developed vocal stylings of Andrew Healy, both founders of the band - their musical chemistry on full display with the follow-up to their debut release.

"Uplifting" is a song about the power of music and its ability to unite the world despite the ongoing global health crisis. The positivity that radiates from every musical note blends effortlessly with Live Animals' message of hope and is delivered as sincerely and potently as only they could.

Dramatic changes to the writing and recording process were made during the pandemic that enabled Live Animals to continue delivering their signature sound without compromise. Songwriting and instrumentation were put together remotely over time until vocal parts were conjured and executed. The natural adjustment to their new format of music creation would inspire the single to evolve into an entire full-length project.

(ep)iphany is a four-song EP that delivers all of the depth and charisma found in the most successful rock productions while simultaneously capitalizing on their unique approach to music. Another critical aspect of Live Animals' ability to hone their EP and cross the finish line is engineer/producer and founder of Acrylic Records, Harley Butt. Drawing on more modern hard rock and grunge influences for (ep)iphany, Live Animals elevate their classic sound while continuing to explore the darker side of rock through their skillfully composed melodies. The cover art for the EP was also created and stylized in-house, only further reinforcing the renaissance approach the band takes with their art.

Live Animals was formed in 2017 by multi-instrumentalist Spencer Bailey and vocalist Andrew Healy, appropriately dubbed "The Pterodactyl" for his rip-roaring pipes. The band's distinctive sound results from the overarching duo-philosophy of respecting the legacy of rock while being fearless in leading it into the future. Live Animals is Toronto-based, but has been active in the hard rock music scene across Ontario since its inception. Missing the chance to play more shows in the pre-pandemic world leaves no doubt that Live Animals will be blazing onto the live music circuit with the intensity that the music fans everywhere crave.