Tori Amos to Embark on Book Tour for Debut Children's Book

Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter and New York Times bestselling author Tori Amos has announced a 2025 U.S. book tour in support of her debut children’s book, Tori and the Muses due out March 4 with Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. With otherworldly illustrations by Demelsa Haughton, it is a thoughtful and sprightly tale of young Tori navigating the magical world of inspiration in all its forms. Tickets are on sale now.

Tori and the Muses features a child with a very special secret: the eleven Muses who have guided her artistic pursuits since she was a baby. Unhappy when her father forces her to rehearse for music recitals, the Muses remind Tori that inspiration is everywhere, and perhaps in helping others find their own Muses she may better understand herself. Filled with joy, curiosity, and imagination, this debut picture book will inspire, encourage, and most importantly, remind young readers to find inspiration in the things they love.

U.S. Book Tour Reading Events

3/2: New York, NY @ Barnes & Noble Union Square, 3pm

3/4: Baltimore, MD @ The Ivy Bookshop at Baltimore’s Church of the Redeemer, 7pm

3/5: Naperville, IL @ Anderson’s Bookshop at Pfeiffer Hall, 7pm

3/6: Corte Madera, CA @ Book Passage, 7pm

3/7: Los Angeles, CA @ Barnes & Noble The Grove, 7pm

About Tori Amos

Tori Amos is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, pianist, composer, and New York Times bestselling author of 2020’s Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage and 2005’s Piece by Piece. She has released sixteen studio albums, including her latest, Ocean to Ocean, in 2021. This is her first book for children.

