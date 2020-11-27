Tony Winner Jonathan Demar Releases Debut Single 'The Right Intimacy'

Tony Winner Jonathan Demar, is set to release his debut single "The Right Intimacy" on November 27th. Most people know Jonathan for his producing skills for the hit shows, Be More Chill, 9 to 5 and Hadestown, for which he won a Tony. However, not many know that he started out as a child performer, who made his Broadway debut in A Christmas Carol starring F. Murray Abraham. Now, he is set to return to his performing roots and release his debut single "The Right Intimacy," today on all music platforms.

Jonathan: "I always loved performing and besides my own solo show this past year, I hadn't been able to do as much of it as I've been building my career as a producer. As theater projects have been put on hold, this pandemic has allowed me a lot of firsts - one being that I've always wanted to write and release original music. I've taken the wheel and decided to record an original song I wrote last year called The Right Intimacy, the perfect tune to give a little joy in our crazy world right now. I'm excited for this debut single to be the beginning of a new journey."

Jonathan Demar's debut single "The Right Intimacy" is now available on all platforms. "The Right Intimacy" is written by Jonathan Demar and Tucker Murray Caploe. Background vocals arranged and performed by TUCKER; instrumental arrangement and guitar by Jakob Reinhardt; mix/master by Alec Sky, Record Plant Los Angeles.

Rounding out the band are Rodney Bush (piano), Collin Dennen (bass), and Tom Jorgensen (drums).

Jonathan recently won a Tony-Award as part of the producing team of Hadestown and is currently developing the new playBefore This New Year by Liana Sonenclar, which had an industry reading directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt featuring Natalia Dyer of Netflix's Stranger Things earlier this year. Other credits include Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 (West End & U.K. Tour), Amelie (Olivier nominated, U.K. Tour), John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons (U.S. Tour), Be More Chill (Off-Broadway, Broadway, & London), Off-Broadway's Church & State, the West End revival of Gypsy (with Seaview Productions) starring Imelda Staunton, Broadway's Love Letters with Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy; and The Velocity of Autumn starring Estelle Parsons and Stephen Spinella. He also served as Executive Producer for the BlogTalk Radio Internet program BlazinRy Radio, where he was responsible for attracting high profile guests including Annaleigh Ashford, Kellie Pickler, Tammy Blanchard, and Biz Markie.

His New York acting credits include A Christmas Carol on Broadway starring F. Murray Abraham, The Alchemists (Prospect Theater Company), Tosca (New York City Opera), and A Gilbert and Sullivan Christmas Carol (New Punctuation Army). On TV, he has appeared on Comedy Central, The Onion News Network, The View, and Eyewitness Kids News.

He performed his solo cabaret show Setting The Standard at The Green Room 42 last Fall.

