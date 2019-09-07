Tony Bennett Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Illness

According to People, Tony Bennett had to cancel multiple upcoming concerts after falling ill with a "summer virus."

A rep for Bennett confirmed the news in a statement, saying that Bennett was advised by a doctor to refrain from traveling during his recovery over the next two weeks.

Bennett's cancelled shows include Seattle, Oakland, San Diego, and Santa Barbara.

His performances on Sept. 25, 27, and 28 at The Venetian in Las Vegas are expected to go on as planned.

Read more on People.

