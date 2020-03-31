Tommy Townsend Releases 'Drinkin''

Neo-traditional Country singer/songwriter Tommy Townsend has released the hard-hitting "Drinkin'," the first single from his Turn Back The Clock album. Produced by Shooter Jennings (Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile) and written by Holly Williams, the single and album were released on Jennings' Black Country Rock label.

Bill Wence Promotions is coordinating radio promotion on the single. The "Drinkin'" music video has already received significant airplay across the country and can be viewed below!

Townsend has a long history with the Jennings family. Waylon and his longtime bass player, Jerry "Jigger" Bridges, produced music on Townsend over the span of several years that was released as an album several years ago.

The seven-song Turn Back The Clock album is available for streaming, download, cd and vinyl. In addition to "Drinkin'," the collection features two original Townsend tunes, "Plug The Jukebox Back In" and "Longest Day Of Summer," alongside tunes by the likes of Steve Young, Brandi Carlile, Gordon Lightfoot and the Waylon-penned "Belle of the Ball."

A native of Blairsville, in the mountains of Northeast Georgia, Tommy first met Waylon as a teenager when Jennings performed at the local fair. Jennings became a mentor to Townsend and recorded music on the aspiring singer/songwriter on several occasions.

In 2008, Tommy joined the Waymore's Outlaws as the lead singer. The reformed and renamed Waylors includes Richie Albright on drums, Jerry "Jigger" Bridges on bass and Fred Newell on steel guitar. The band toured the world singing Waylon classics and new material in the Waylon vein. From 2014-2017, the band opened for Shooter Jennings and then backed his set.





