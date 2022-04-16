Tommy Marz and Jeff Schroeder Release New Track, '15,' and Music Video

Two Korean-Americans fuse their individual musical styles on "15" - the pop-infused single from Tommy Marz featuring sweltering guitar work from Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins - and production from Electropoint. Stream / download the track here. Watch the music video here.

Hollywood Life debuted the music video raving that "together, Tommy and Jeff deliver a bop ['15'] perfect for your summer fling, a vibrant track that covers the gambit of emotions that come with young love." Adolescent passion is something that sticks with us, and it's precisely what the new song is all about.

Marz and Schroeder are no strangers to working with one another. Just last year they co-produced and performed a virtual benefit show, "For The Crew," raising money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund (covered by Rolling Stone).

"Upon hearing '15' the first time, I knew it was a song I wanted to be involved with," says Schroeder, who is known for his alternative rock solo work and as a member of The Smashing Pumpkins. "Tommy has a magical way of translating human experiences into the framework of a catchy pop song. I was honored that he gave me the artistic freedom to play both a melodic but high energy solo on the track."

Yesterday, V13 unveiled the single saying, "'15' is an upbeat, catchy, pop-oriented song," further explaining that, "pop songs are oftentimes known to be superficial, but not with Marz, who emphasizes the importance of actually saying something when he writes a song."

"15" was rounded out with production by Billboard-charting producer and artist Electropoint. The new song marks the third single from a forthcoming EP release for Marz (exact details TBA). Previous singles, Marz's "Summer Treasure" and his Harry Styles cover of "From the Dining Table" have both charted on the iTunes Top 20 and are approaching 250k streams (combined) on Spotify.

"I've loved working with Tommy in the past, so when he approached me with the concept of '15' I jumped at the opportunity," says Electropoint. "It isn't every day you get to work with an infectious singer who can also write truly compelling and vivid lyrics. On top of that, when I heard the magic that Jeff Schroeder came up with for this...I knew we had something extra special."

"I wanted to tell a familiar story that could resonate with a lot of people and possibly bring back some cherished memories, reveals Marz. "'15' is about being a teenager in love, and the father of one of the teens needing to uproot the family. One's first inclination may be to run away but the further you get, the more you realize it might not be the right answer - you just hope that both of you turn out fine. However, you'll never forget the day the other one had to leave, and that last moment together."

