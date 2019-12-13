Tombstones In Their Eyes Unveil Videos for 'Maybe Someday' and 'Another Day'

Los Angeles' indie psych rock outfit Tombstones in Their Eyes present two new videos in support of their new 'Maybe Someday' album. The first is a trippy video for the title track, created by frontman John Treanor. The second is for 'Another Day', created by Christopher Edwards - watch 'Another Day' here.

The long-play, out now via Somewherecold Records, features 12 spacey and gazey tracks, recorded at L.A.'s Kitten Robot Studio with Paul Roessler (Nina Hagen, The Deadbeats, The Screamers, 45 Grave), The cover artwork was created by Trevor Tipton, well know for his work with The Black Angels, Primal Scream and Levitation Festival, among others.

This follows their 2-track single 'Maybe Someday' with b-side 'I Can't Feel It Anymore (Junkie Version)', and 'Open Skies' (also two tracks with an alternative version of 'Dreams').

Tombstones create walls of sound that are simultaneously sonorous and hazy. These are cavernous, stoner lullabies that are wrapped in dark shoegazing dreamscapes and descend into post-rock soundscapes.

'Maybe Someday' is the first long-play from Tombstones In Their Eyes since their debut release 'Sleep Forever' (2015). This album comes on the heels of several critically acclaimed releases: their 'Nothing New' EP, 'Shutting Down' single and 'Fear' EP. Earlier they also released their huge sounding 'Bad Clouds' EP (2016).

"Maybe Someday is a magic song! It came together quickly and I fell in love with the demo. Was scared to re-record it in the studio, so we were very careful not to mess with the magic. Maybe Someday says it all, as far as the theme of the song goes. It's about yearning to break out of the self-imposed chains but knowing that it will probably never happen. So sad, really," says John Treanor.

"This set of songs still carries a bit of the sadness and depression that permeated some of our earlier stuff, but I was definitely in a better place this time around (although you may not be able to tell by the lyrics). Less depression and catharsis, more joy. These songs do not all fit into one neat box. We don't use the same sounds on each song and the songs reflect the scope of what we do."

The 'Maybe Someday' LP is available on limited edition CD through Somewherecold Records and digitally everywhere, including via iTunes and Spotify. It can also be ordered directly from the band via Bandcamp.

Watch the music video for "Maybe Someday" here:





