Tom Petty's Family Says Trump's Use of 'I Won't Back Down' at Tulsa Rally Was Not Authorized

The family of Tom Petty released a statement, saying they never authorized Donald Trump's campaign to use Petty's song I Won't Back Down at Saturday night's rally.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a Sogn of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

The statement says that they have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.

Read the full statement below:

