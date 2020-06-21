Tom Petty's Family Says Trump's Use of 'I Won't Back Down' at Tulsa Rally Was Not Authorized

Article Pixel Jun. 21, 2020  

The family of Tom Petty released a statement, saying they never authorized Donald Trump's campaign to use Petty's song I Won't Back Down at Saturday night's rally.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a Sogn of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

The statement says that they have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.

Read the full statement below:


Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sells For World Record $6 Million
  • Brady Rymer And David Gibb Release First Single From Album 'Songs Across The Pond'
  • Prince's Cloud 2 Guitar Sold For $563,500 At Julien's Auctions 'Music Icons'
  • Rebecca Coupe Franks 'Every Little Thing Counts' Out July 1
  • Artist Rights Alliance Announces Music Council of Advisors Including Bette Midler, Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow and More
  • VIDEO: Nicky Romero Releases New Song 'Burning' ft. Jordan Grace