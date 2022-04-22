Tom Jones Announces North American Tour
The tour is his first North American tour in years following the release Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition.
Today, Sir Tom Jones announced his first North American tour in many years following the release Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition, out now via BMG.
The tour will kick off on September 9 in Atlantic City, NJ and will make stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates below.
Released last year, Surrounded By Time received critical acclaim from People Magazine, The New Yorker, AARP, Fresh Air, The A.V. Club, Forbes and many more, firmly cementing the working relationship that both Sir Tom and producer Ethan Johns have cultivated since 2010's Praise & Blame. Jones also performed songs off the album for NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
At the age of 81, with a career spanning sixty years, Tom has remarkably received some of his best reviews to date on Surrounded By Time, with the album landing at #1 on the UK album chart, giving Sir Tom the honor of being the eldest artist on record to secure that position with new material.
The extended version of Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition includes 2 CDs. CD1 with original album audio and CD2, which includes two new tracks "Not Dark Yet" and the fittingly titled "One Hell Of A Life." Additionally, there are four live tracks recorded at this summer's album showcase at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, book-ended with a captivating conversation with journalist and broadcaster Peter Paphides, exploring the album's birth and creation along with life through lockdown.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
09/09 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
09/10 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/13 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
09/14 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/17 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/19 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/21 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis
09/24 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
09/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/01 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's
10/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/05 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/11 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic