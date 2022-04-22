Tom Jones Announces North American Tour

Today, Sir Tom Jones announced his first North American tour in many years following the release Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition, out now via BMG.

The tour will kick off on September 9 in Atlantic City, NJ and will make stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Released last year, Surrounded By Time received critical acclaim from People Magazine, The New Yorker, AARP, Fresh Air, The A.V. Club, Forbes and many more, firmly cementing the working relationship that both Sir Tom and producer Ethan Johns have cultivated since 2010's Praise & Blame. Jones also performed songs off the album for NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

At the age of 81, with a career spanning sixty years, Tom has remarkably received some of his best reviews to date on Surrounded By Time, with the album landing at #1 on the UK album chart, giving Sir Tom the honor of being the eldest artist on record to secure that position with new material.

The extended version of Surrounded By Time - The Hourglass Edition includes 2 CDs. CD1 with original album audio and CD2, which includes two new tracks "Not Dark Yet" and the fittingly titled "One Hell Of A Life." Additionally, there are four live tracks recorded at this summer's album showcase at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, book-ended with a captivating conversation with journalist and broadcaster Peter Paphides, exploring the album's birth and creation along with life through lockdown.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

09/09 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

09/10 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/13 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

09/14 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/17 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/19 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/21 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis

09/24 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

09/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

09/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/01 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's

10/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/05 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/11 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic