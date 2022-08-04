Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Finster Announces Debut Album on DIVIDID

Tom Finster Announces Debut Album on DIVIDID

The album will be titled ‘Year of I’.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

German drum & bass producer Tom Finster has been a name that's garnered more and more attention over subsequent years.

Gracing the catalogues of international record labels such as Neosignal and VALE, as well as providing an esteemed rework for Camo & Krooked on Hospital Records alongside his self release projects, he now returns to DIVIDID where he'll be revealing a debut album. His 'Year of I' LP is his most ambitious project to date.

Taking you on a journey through his take on the electronic soundscape, you're offered thirteen brand new selections, all standalone tracks which show his command over the intricacies of producing dance music.

Already renowned for his versatility, through his bass music duo alias DONKONG alongside his drum & bass releases, 'Year of I' is an introspective look at what Tom Finster has achieved so far as an artist. 'Year of I' showcases his technicality and beginning with the sounds of 'Second Time Around', led by the emotiveness of his own vocals which feature throughout the album's contents, it sets the LP's tone.

'Will To The Power' follows with its stark lyricism, whilst 'Sinner' continues the vocal-led start to the album's track list. 'Cost of Living' is more reminiscent of Tom Finster's drum & bass flavors as 'Nothing' focuses on its rolling instrumentals; 'Unbreakable' strips back the tempo whilst the sweeping layers of 'Bleep' and heartfelt strings of 'Little Circles' remains at the scope of Tom Finster's creativity.

The skits of 'Stuck on Repeat' adds yet another stroke of diversity to the album as the shuffling percussion of 'Understand It All' and dainty notes of 'Last Year I Died' draws the collection to a close.

Finally, 'Night on Earth' is the last part of Tom Finster's biggest release yet. Exemplifying the width of his production and how he's created a place for himself inside of the genre, 'Year Of I' is demonstrative as to why he's such a sought after name.

With his music becoming the staple part of DJ sets worldwide, 'Year Of I' also proves his viability within any setting; it's a work which requires your full attention and from beginning to end, it provides an uncompromising look into his art.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Stories View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Bobby Lees Set Release For 'Bellevue' Album
August 3, 2022

The Bobby Lees, fresh off of an extensive European tour that included the Woodstock, N.Y-based band’s first stint in the UK, wowing audiences and critics alike, the Sam Quartin-led quartet will release of their Ipecac Recordings’ debut album, Bellevue. A new single has been released as well, with the track “Monkey Mind” available now.
JW Francis Shares New Single 'Casino'
August 3, 2022

JW Francis will release his new album Dream House, his third with London based label Sunday Best Recordings. Coinciding with the announcement he has also shared the gloriously up-beat new single “Casino,” and its accompanying video, which offers a glimpse into what to expect on his forthcoming feel-good LP. Watch the new music video for the single!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts DRAGONS: THE NINE REALMS Season Three Trailer
August 3, 2022

Inspired by the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise, new episodes of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms arrive on Hulu and Peacock. The series stars Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Haley Joel Osment, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’arcy Carden! Watch the season 3 video trailer now!
Photo: New TICKET TO PARADISE Poster Revealed
August 3, 2022

Academy Award®  winners  George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.  Check out the new picture poster now!
The 1975 to Perform at Madison Square Garden in November
August 3, 2022

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation have announced that The 1975 will bring their “At Their Very Best” tour to Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 7 at 7:00PM, marking the band’s second headlining performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena.