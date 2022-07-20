Tom Chaplin Releases New Single 'Gravitational'

Following the announcement of his forthcoming new album, Midpoint, Tom Chaplin has released the second song from the record 'Gravitational'. Midpoint comes out on September 2nd on BMG.

An infectious indie-pop banger produced by Ethan Johns, 'Gravitational' sees Tom at his most upbeat. "There's an ambiguity to the lyrics," Tom admits. "The heavy chemicals now are the love for family. But it's also the desire to unravel. With my addiction and then with certain midlife questions, every time I felt myself getting very far away from home, and my wife, and kids, and music even, there's an energy that pulls me back. I love that."

'Gravitational' follows the album's title track, a song which sees Tom's voice soar, painting a picture of a man who is both bemused and confused with thoughts of his midlife. These feelings are beautifully captured in an evocative film starring Niamh Cusack, directed by Lucy Bridger.

Tom began writing the songs for Midpoint two years ago when Keane's 2019 Cause and Effect tour was rudely interrupted by the pandemic. The songs, all founded on reflection and imagination, were recorded in six weeks at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath and Paul Epworth's The Church in North London.

Coming as Tom enters mid-life, Midpoint is like nothing else. "There's space for something nuanced that explores a part of life that everyone goes through," Tom says. "If I can get some of that across and it can resonate with something people are feeling in their lives-well, I'd be more than happy with that."

Tom and his band will tour the UK this autumn starting October 6th at Leicester's De Montfort Hall and finishing up at the London Palladium October 22nd. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the new single here:

October Tour Dates

Thu 06 - LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Fri 07 - SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 08 - CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Mon 10 - MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Tue 11 - YORK, Barbican

Thu 13 - NEWCASTLE, Gateshead Sage

Fri 14 - GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 16 - LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic

Mon 17 - CARDIFF, St David's Hall

Tue 18 - BATH, Forum

Thu 20 - EASTBOURNE, Congress Theatre

Fri 21 - BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Sat 22 - LONDON, Palladium