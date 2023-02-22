Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tokischa, Sech, Chimbala & Sango to Perform at the Inaugural Tamarindo Festival

Ticket presale starts today at 12pm ET, and general on-sale follows on Friday, February 24 at 10AM ET.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The team behind one of Washington DC's premiere festivals, Broccoli City, has announced their partnership with DC-based cultural platform, Adobo DMV. Together, they have announced the inaugural "Tamarindo Festival" in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The one-day Latin festival will take place at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 6. Ticket presale starts today at 12pm ET, and general on-sale follows on Friday, February 24 at 10AM ET.

Tickets will be available HERE.

"Tamarindo Festival" was created to highlight the shared heritage among the Afro-Latin and Caribbean diaspora through music, food, and culture. The inaugural festival lineup boasts performances from Panamanian singer Sech, Dominican rapper Tokischa, Sango, Chimbala, Nailah Blackman, and many more!

Broccoli City continues to expand their footprint in the live event space after recently launching their new event series, Coco Butter, in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, in 2022. "Tamarindo Festival" is a perfect cultural collaboration and it's coming at the right time. This partnership between Broccoli City and Adobo has been in the works for years but I am excited for how it finally came together. This will be big for the DMV area," says Marcus Allen, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival.

Along with great music, attendees will also be able to enjoy a collection of dishes and delicacies that transcend language, region, and country of origin - just like Tamarindo, a drink with roots in Africa that is enjoyed and consumed by billions throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the US. "We are excited to bring DC a new multicultural festival unlike anything the DMV has experienced before," says Pedro Night of Adobo DMV.

FULL LINEUP:

Sech

Tokischa

Chimbala

Sango

Nailah Blackman

LATENIGHTJIGGY

Bembona

Bo & K-Meta

JCU3

Geovoni

Pedro Night

Hosted By:

Gata

La Bori

Waltero

**Lineup subject to change



share