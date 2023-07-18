Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

The single is now available to stream on all major DSPs.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

Today Platoon releases Tobe Nwigwe’s new single ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond,’ from the upcoming Apple Original Film and A24 documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” The single is now available to stream on all major DSPs.

About Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe is an enigma. The lyrics and tone of his music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in Houston, TX. Tobe has a singular goal in life: "to make purpose popular". 

His music has garnered a lot of attention, from First Lady Michelle Obama, who put his song “I'm Dope” on her workout playlist to fellow hometown icon Beyoncé who featured him prominently on billboards, commercials, and in-store placements nationally for her Adidas x IVY PARK Rodeo collection campaign. 

Tobe holds a best-of performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series quickly reaching millions of views and wide acclaim.

During the pandemic, Tobe went viral on digital platforms for his songs "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor Tribute)" and "Try Jesus." “Try Jesus” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. 

2022 was a phenomenal year of “firsts” for Tobe, highlighted by the end of year announcement of his first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist.

Tobe debuted his first motion picture musical score in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in collaboration with Ludwig Göransson. He made his acting debut as a strong supporting character in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, “Mo,” playing the role of Mo’s best friend, Nick. And Tobe won his first NAACP awards!

In addition to leading performance sets at Something In The Water Fest, Bonnaroo Music Fest, and Austin City Limits Fest, Tobe made his international debut with sold out shows in London, UK and Johannesburg, South Africa.

As well as featuring in his first international marketing campaign, led by Italian brand, Moncler, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, where Tobe led its 70th Anniversary global campaign in print, digital and billboards in Milan and throughout the world. 

Additionally, Tobe released his well received EP, moMINTs, with guest features by Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Chamillionaire, CeeLo Green, Royce da 5’9, Coast Contra and NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

2023 has shown zero signs of slowdown as Tobe is set to make his silver screen debut joining the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring as Reek, best friend to lead character, Noah. He also holds the lone original song in the film, “On My Soul” featuring Nas and Jacob Banks.

On the live front, Tobe and squad made a critically acclaimed debut at Coachella and are embarking on multiple tier 1 festivals across the US this summer. The year will round out with new music and some exciting collaborations across fashion, music, and video!

About “Stephen Curry: Underrated” 

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball.

This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on July 21, 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lucinda Williams Announces Dont Tell Anybody The Secrets Fall Tour Photo
Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour

Lucinda Williams has announced a fall tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” tour will be a multi-media experience with Williams sharing stories and anecdotes while performing songs from throughout her celebrated career.

2
beabadoobee Releases New Single the way things go Photo
beabadoobee Releases New Single 'the way things go'

“the way things go” follows Bea’s recent tour with Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour and is an airy, twinkling tune with a little sass that ultimately has acceptance at its heart and speaks to coming to terms with the cards life sometimes deals you. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour

Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled their 2023 fall tour.  The tour will kick off on October 11 in Burlington, VT and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows. The high-energy bluegrass fused rock, folk, and roots band that hails from Bozeman, MT.

4
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser Photo
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in AugustTHE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August
Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERAdam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
Photos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas CasinosPhotos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas Casinos
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HADESTOWN