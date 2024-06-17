Tindersticks Release New Single 'Nancy' from Forthcoming LP 'Soft Tissue'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tindersticks has released a new single “Nancy” from their forthcoming album Soft Tissue out September 13 via City Slang. Soft Tissue is now available for pre-order on all formats as well as an exclusive limited edition vinyl bundle including a special 7” New World / Falling the Light available from City Slang.

About the new single, Stuart Staples explains: “Some say that there are only a few different types of songs. Nancy definitely falls in to the classic ’guy fs up / begs for forgiveness’ bracket - but hopefully with a few surprises along the way. Like much of Soft Tissue, the musical spark of excitement came from the creation of the rhythm track - Earl Harvin gated, echoed and fused with a CR78. Dan McKinna’s bass and David Boulter’s organ arpeggios combining into a heavy sauce. Nice brass too.”

“Nancy” follows the release of “New World,” the first song written for Soft Tissue and a springboard for the album’s thematic concerns about personal and public worlds knocked off-kilter. The single was praised by Stereogum, Under The Radar, and BrooklynVegan, who named it one of the best songs of May, and proclaimed, “‘New World’ opens with blasts of horns, and you might think you put on a Charles Bradley record by mistake, but then in comes Staples’ voice and you know where you are. It’s such a natural fit, especially in the chorus with its killer backing vocals, that you wonder why Tindersticks never went there before.”

The stop motion video for “New World,” along with the album’s stunning artwork, were created with Stuart Staples’ daughter Sidonie Osborne Staples.

“Falling, The Light,” which was released on Valentine’s Day ahead of the album release, was praised by KCRW in Los Angeles, who said “Some 30 years and soon-to-be 14 albums into their sonic journey, UK-based Tindersticks have a new collection of songs, Soft Tissue, set to drop in September. Their signature brooding melodies are still on track, as you hear on ‘Falling, The Light.’”

Soft Tissue is the band’s first release of original material following their original soundtrack to Claire Denis’ 2022 film The Stars At Noon, starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn and released in the US via A24. Since her 1996 feature Nénette and Boni, Denis (High Life, Beau Travail) has worked in some capacity with Stuart Staples of Tindersticks on the distinctive music in her films.

About Soft Tissue, Staples adds: “Musically, it seemed that since 2016’s 'The Waiting Room', the band's output had been reactionary. The last two Tindersticks have been so opposed to each other - 2019’s 'No Treasure But Hope’ was an extremely naturalistic recording process - due in part as a reaction to the previous few years of experimental projects (High Life, Minute Bodies) and in turn as a reaction to this purity 2021’s 'Distractions’ became one of the bands most dense, experimental albums. It felt like time to stop lurching to these extremes and to find a way to marry the rigor of the songwriting and the joy of the band playing together with a more hard-nosed experimental approach.”

“In this band, I think that there’s so much… I was going to say talent but it’s got nothing to do with talent, really, it’s about that desire, that need to reach for something and to go to places you haven’t been. And I feel that comes from everybody. I didn’t feel as though there was any kind of restriction about, or any dogma about, what this record could be, beyond where it takes us and what excites us.”

Soft Tissue tracklist:

1) New World

2) Don't Walk, Run

3) Nancy

4) Falling, The Light

5) Always a Stranger

6) The Secret of Breathing

7) Turned My Back

8) Soon to be April

Tour Dates:

09.30 – CZ Prague – Hybernia Theatre

10.02 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.03 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.04 – AT Vienna – Akzent

10.05 – DE Munich – Prinzregententheater

10.06 – DE Leipzig – Schauspielhaus

10.07 – DE Berlin – Theater des Westens

10.09 – SE Stockholm – Göta Lejon

10.10 – NO Oslo – Centrum Scene

10.11 – DK Gothenburg – Pustervik

10.12 – DK Copenhagen – Konservatoriets Koncertsal

10.13 – DE Hamburg – Kampnagel

10.15 – NL Eindhoven – Muziekgebouw

10.16 – NL Utrecht – Tivoli

10.17 – BE Brussels – Cirque Royale

10.21 – UK Brighton – Dome

10.23 – UK Manchester – New Century

10.24 – UK Bristol – Beacon

10.25 – UK Birmingham – Town Hall

10.27 – UK Glasgow – Pavillion theatre

10.29 – ISL Reykjavik – Háskólabíó

11.02 – GR Athens – Christmas Theatre

11.04 – ES Madrid – Colliseum

11.06 – ES Barcelona – Palau de la Musica

11.08 – PT Covilhã – Teatro Municipal da Covilhã

11.09 – PT Leiria – Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

11.10 – PT Aveiro – Teatro Aveirense

11.11 – PT Porto – Casa da Música

11.12 – PT Lisbon – Aula Magna

11.15 – FR Biarritz – L’Atabal

11.16 – FR Toulouse – Halle aux Grains

11.17 – FR Lyon – L’Opera

11.18 – FR Annecy - Bonlieu

11.20 – FR Merignac – Le Pin Galant

11.21 – FR La Rochelle – L’Espace Encan

11.23 – FR Cherbourg – Le Trident

11.26 – FR Rouen – L’Opera

11.27 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique

11.28 – FR Nantes – Le Lieu Unique

11.29 – FR Rennes – Le Théâtre National de Bretagne

11.30 – FR Brest – Quartz

2025

03.07 – DK Arhus – Musik Huset

03.09 – DE Dortmund – Konzerthaus

03.10 – BE Antwerp – Queen Elisabeth Hall

03.11 – NL Amsterdam – Le Carré

03.12 – FR Paris – Salle Pleyel

03.14 – UK Glasgow – Pavilion Theatre

03.15 – IRL Dublin – 3Olympia

03.17 – UK London – Royal Albert Hall

Photo Credit: Neil Fraser

