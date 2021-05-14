Timmy Brown Releases Debut Album 'Good Life'

New England native, Timmy Brown, released his debut album Good Life today. Produced by Joshua Gleave, Good Life explores the array of emotions that life takes us through: love, loss, good times with friends, and gratitude. Brown's vocal clarity shines through each song as he tells a different story, delivering a lively sound with his unique, warm tone. Sharing writing credits with some of the best including Chris Young, Eric Paslay and Johnny Bulford, Brown remains true to his authentic voice, penning lyrics and melodies that shape his artistic country style. Listen to Good Life below.

"There are so many people that made this happen and I can't thank you enough. I hope you get to know me a little better after listening to this album. I have a good life and I'm forever grateful for my loyal fans and the new ones that are hopping on this ride with us," says Brown.

Last night, Brown celebrated this release with a livestream concert. With close to 300 tickets sold, fans had the chance to hear the entire album, including "Nothing To See Here," "If You Were Here" and "Play It By Beer," before it's release at midnight. To continue the celebration, Brown will be playing Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam on May 24 and headlining 3rd & Lindsley on May 25, both of which are free to attend. Prior to Brown taking the stage, there will be an all female round, including Angie K, Alexis Wilkins, Karissa Ella and Regan Stewart, to kick off the night at 3rd & Lindsley.

Good Life debuted at No. 17 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and No. 81 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart and already has 500,000 streams on Spotify.

Listen: