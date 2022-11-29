Tim Love Lee Releases New Single 'Mambo A Go Go'
The new album is due out December 16.
Tim Love Lee, the eclectic and eccentric producer/A&R maverick behind the Tummy Touch record label, is back with a new album.
Confessions Of The 36th Best Trip Hop Producer Of All Time, due out December 16, is a retrospective compilation to mark and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tim Love Lee's groundbreaking debut album Confessions Of A Selector. The album has played an outsized role in the trip hop/downtempo /electronica scene.
FACT Magazine, after naming Lee's debut album the 36th best Trip Hop album of all time, states, "As boss of the Tummy Touch label, Tim Love Lee had an important part to play in the development of downbeat and trip-hop...Confessions of a Selector might be his finest achievement, not quite reaching fully into the trip-hop cookie jar, instead relying on Lee's estimable crate digging expertise. The hallmarks of the genre are there, but prettied up with luscious tropical vistas and an eccentric (but smart) cut-and-paste quality."
"Mambo A Go Go" dropping today is the first single from the compilation and was originally released in 1998 on Ultimate Dilemma, home of downtempo giants Zero 7. It's another cut & paste sampledelic tour through Lee's record box, put together in his home studio at the back of a shabby warehouse in the yet-to-be-discovered Shoreditch of the the mid-90s. The song is relatively up tempo for the head nodding beats of the time, the swinging 60s vibe and skipping Latin touches never failing to get feet moving.
Stay tuned for more singles dropping from Confessions Of The 36th Best Trip Hop Producer Of All Time, as well as bonus materials and DJ mixes from back in the day. Lee has also finally dropped the digital version of his EP tilted Disco Inserts Vol. One, a collection of DJ tools, breakbeats and re-edits that was the foundation for Confessions Of A Selector.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
