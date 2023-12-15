Tim Kirsch Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'Away In A Manger'

Both the single and music video can be found on all major music platforms.

Dec. 15, 2023

Tim Kirsch Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'Away In A Manger'

Tim Kirsch (nickname, Kenny Jesus) has released a soulful version of “Away In A Manger.”  Both the single and music video can be found on all major music platforms.   Kirsch is a singer, songwriter and saxophonist residing in Los Angeles.  The artist's music combines pop, gospel, smooth jazz/R&B. 

“Away In A Manger” comes on the heels of Kirsch's last singles, ‘Love For Christmas' and ‘Higher Place.'  Recently signed by the Emerged Music Group (EMG) based in LA, Kirsch has been able to spread his wings allowing an even wider audience to get to know the man and his music.  EMG recognized the huge talent and fan appeal the artist displayed on stage and his professionalism in studio, making Kirsch a fit for the label.

Tim Kirsch's body of work is in many ways deeply related to his faith.  It is a part of who he is.  The deeply emotional and smooth sound of “Away In A Manger” comes from that place. The style, a combination of soul and smooth jazz is no accident.  The song is uniquely Tim Kirsch with his heart fully on display.  Once again, the artist brings his faith and gospel background to the forefront. 

Kirsch makes no excuse for his faith and the influence it's had on his career.  Kirsch has taken the stage at music events across the country and opened for major recording artists. Kirsch is currently in the studio working with Grammy nominated & Multi-Platinum Producer & Songwriter Producer Chizzy Drais. 

His performances and interaction with fans always bring a soulful insight into the man.  In his music and conversation with the artist, Tim Kirsch knows who he is as a person and as an artist.  Both fans and fellow artists are drawn not only by the pure talent of the artist, but the passionate commitment to his craft. 



