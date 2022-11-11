Tiko Releases Holiday Single 'The Naughty List'

It's o-fish-ally the holiday season for YouTube creator and singer Tiko, known around the world for his Fortnite gaming videos and infectiously catchy music, who has released his new single "The Naughty List" out today via ONErpm. Over a driving pop beat and shimmering chimes, Tiko shares the five things he could do to make it on Santa's good side.

The festive single comes on the fins of Tiko's sophomore album, UPSIDE DOWN, which finds the young creative inverting his fishy world and offering a fun, lighthearted soundtrack for those navigating through relatable experiences.

Produced and co-written by Jordan Witzigreuter (Lindsey Stirling, AWOLNATION, UPSAHL, The Mowgli's), the 14-track LP is packed to the gills with Tiko's signature sound of high-pitch vocals and electro-pop tunes featuring scintillating single "FLICKER," angsty track "Pass Me Up," space-pop bop "Take Off," and "One Step" where Jayden - who performs under the moniker of Tiko - debuts his original vocals for the first time. Full track listing for UPSIDE DOWN is below.

Merging his love for gaming and music under the moniker Tiko, Jayden began launching content on his main YouTube channel in 2018 and has garnered more than 6.7 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views making him one of the biggest stars in the creator community.

In 2020, he was recognized by YouTube as the #5 Top Creator, #2 Breakout Creators in the U.S., and one of the Top 10 Breakout Creators on the planet. Earlier this year, the viral sensation released his debut album, Wave, which has already been streamed over 45 million times and features hit single "Stressed Out" which spent over 3 weeks at #1 on Spotify's Indonesia Viral 50 playlist.

Since releasing music with his debut single "Fishy On Me" (a #2 hit on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 and #4 on Global Viral 50 playlists), and following a string of singles earlier this year including "Bittersweet" and "Venture Quest," Tiko has accumulated more than 425 million streams. He has also received media support from the likes of Entrepreneur, Sweety High, Ones To Watch, and Spindle Magazine as well as playlist support from Apple Music's Kids Party, The Kids Table, Going To School, and Social Distancing Social Club, Spotify's Game Time and Viral 50 Malaysia, and Filtr TikTok Songs among others.

As a gamer, Tiko focuses on Fortnite but also produces Minecraft, VR, and IRL content. Part of the next generation of dynamic multi-platform artists, Tiko's unique ability for developing compelling story lines while connecting with his fans creates a strong sense of community and a tight-knit network of fishy followers.

Listen to the new single here: