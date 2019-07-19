Tiger Army Release New Track EYES OF THE NIGHT Off Forthcoming Album

Rise Records and Tiger Army are excited to present "Eyes Of The Night," the first track to be lifted from the band's forthcoming studio album, Retrofuture. Out on Friday, September 13,Retrofuture was produced by Ted Hutt (The Gaslight Anthem, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lucero) and is an album that weaves, stylistically, through vintage punk, garage and rock 'n' roll while still maintaining a curious modernity as influences from Latin music to surf shoot through like satellites in the night sky. Present as always are the band's signature melodicism and frontmanNick 13's ethereal vocals. 13 had the following to share about "Eyes Of The Night":

"I write what I'm inspired by in the moment - since releases in recent years have been more

about vocal-driven ballads or Americana with my solo project than something that draws from hardcore punk, I thought it would be fun to release 'Eyes Of The Night' as a first peak at 'Retrofuture'. Listeners should never get too complacent in their idea of what Tiger Army

sounds like, there are more surprises ahead!"

Listen to the track here:





