Tiffany Shares 11th Studio Album 'Shadows'

Tiffany has released her 11th studio album, Shadows, out now on DSPs and physical formats via Deko Entertainment.

Shadows - her first new release since 2018's Piece Of Me - is described as a cathartic comeback LP on which Tiffany bares her soul and invites listeners to walk with her into the light.

As Tiffany wrote: "Shadows is about the light and dark of my life, the heartbreak that nobody knows about, when you're trying to be fabulous onstage. My life has never been perfect. But maybe all those things are meant to be. And what helps me more than anything is writing songs."

The LP includes 11 brand new songs, including single, "I Like The Rain," as well as stand-out tracks "You're My Everything," "Bed of Nails," and a rocking cover of the Rival Sons track "Keep On Swinging."

It is being released in multiple formats, including Digital, CD, and Limited-Edition Pink and Black vinyl, with pop-up album artwork created by multidisciplinary British artist Stuart Semple. This is limited to 250 copies and comes with multiple Tiffany photo inserts, making this a one-of-a-kind collectible piece.

Stuart states, "It's been really exciting to be able to make some new art with Tiffany. Her music was a big part of my childhood. The new record is amazing and I'm so glad to have been able to come up with a visual way to bring it to life. It feels like the whole project is an artwork in it's own right."

To celebrate her new record, Tiffany is also currently making stops across the East Coast, including an exclusive signing, acoustic set, and meet & greet opportunity at Factory Records in Dover, NJ on December 4th. Find out more information and purchase tickets HERE.

Listen to the new album here: