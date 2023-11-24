Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

This album encourages daydreaming in open spaces, “feeling all the feels”, without any judgement.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiffany Poon, “classical pianist of the new generation”, who makes her Pentatone debut with her album Diaries. Through her vivid interpretation of Robert Schumann's masterpieces, Tiffany invites us on a journey through her musical diary.

With a selection ranging from the introspective Kinderszenen to the passionate Davidsbündlertänze, she creates a tapestry that reflects the different aspects of her life and her personal growth. With this album Tiffany aims to invite the listeners to connect with the different aspects of ourselves, be vulnerable and imaginative like Schumann's Eusebius and Florestan.

This album encourages daydreaming in open spaces, “feeling all the feels”, without any judgement. Experience the brilliance of this rising star as she shares her innermost thoughts and musical prowess through the captivating melodies of Schumann.

Born in Hong Kong, Tiffany Poon has appeared with orchestras and in recital throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and China since she was first accepted to the Juilliard pre-college program at the age of eight. She makes her Pentatone debut with Diaries.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Anthony Delivers This Moment Photo
Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture.

2
Tiffany Poon Presents Diaries | Schumann Photo
Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiffany Poon, “classical pianist of the new generation”, who makes her Pentatone debut with her album Diaries. Through her vivid interpretation of Robert Schumann's masterpieces, Tiffany invites us on a journey through her musical diary.

3
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show Photo
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show

Japanese rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS announced today that they will be postponing their upcoming Los Angeles concert, which was scheduled for November 29 at YouTube Theater, citing unforeseen circumstances. Don't miss this highly anticipated event!

4
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles Memory Lane & Winter Song Photo
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles 'Memory Lane' & 'Winter Song'

From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor The Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN