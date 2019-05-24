Tickets On Sale For Folk Family Revival Album Release Parties

The band of brothers will celebrate the release of their new record with a release show at Sam's Town Point in Austin on Friday June 7, followed by The Heights Theater on Saturday, June 8 in Houston. Both are supported with John Evans; tickets are on sale now and the links are below.

The #FolkFamilyChallenge is to see who can make it to both shows - if you make it to both, you win a free shirt that can be claimed at the Houston show. You must post a picture of the band live with you at both show, hashtag the photo with #FolkFamilyChallenge and tag @SpliceRecordsTX and the band.

Houston-based, genre-bending rockers Folk Family Revival announce the release of their upcoming album "Electric Darlin" out on Friday, June 7. The band of brothers, comprised of Mason, Barrett and Lincoln Lankford and family friend and adopted brother Caleb Pace, have been making music together for years, redefining their sound and flowing through various genres with each record release. With "Electric Darlin," the guys are throwing their fans another curveball with a new, experimental sound. The album was produced by John Evans and recorded by Patrick Herzfeld at Signal Hill Recording Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas. There will be an official album release show on Saturday, June 8 at The Heights Theater, located at 339 W. 19th St., Houston, Texas 77008. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. with opening act John Evans. For more information on Folk Family Revival, please see www.folkfamilyrevival.com. Folk Family Revival also recently signed to Houston-based, independent record label Splice Records. For more on Splice Records, please see www.splicerecordstx.com.

"We've always wanted to make a concept record that feels and sounds a little more like what you'd get at a live show rather than a 'one piece at a time' sort of album," said Mason Lankford. "So we wrote 'Electric Darlin.' A fictional story about two fictional characters, Pro and the Con. And we recorded it live in the studio so it sounds just like the band without a bunch of extra stuff."

"Sometimes there is a band and a label that are meant to work with one another," said Splice Records CEO Shaun Brennan. "The forces of nature brought Splice and Folk Family Revival together last year at River Revival Music Festival. Not only did they perform and camp the entire weekend with us but they introduced us to their traveling campground and after-party they call 'ZenCity.' Without going into too much detail, I spent every late night at River Revival in ZenCity and I fell for the band there. Their new album 'Electric Darlin' is perfect for Splice and we are confident it will be the most successful album we have released."

Listen to the new single "Here Comes the Night" on:

iTunes

Spotify

Amazon

Pandora





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You