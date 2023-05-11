Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'

The track is off his upcoming EP.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Newcomer Thys Nortje has just released his first single titled "Skryf". "Skryf" is described as a love song that combines a contemporary feel with folk sounds and Thys' poetic writing style. Thys Nortje is an up-and-coming artist with a passion for music who has made a name for himself as "the guy with the guitar".

In "Skryf", Thys sings about a couple who feel lost in the world but find each other and walk the path together. He refers to the lyrics "So I write your name on my walls, these people may think we're crazy, but you understand me". The song is an intimate and personal expression of the love and connection between two people.

Thys was born in Pretoria but grew up on a farm in the Free State. His love for music began when he was in grade 3 and his mother bought a piano for his sister. He later started playing the guitar himself and began writing his own songs.

After completing his high school years, Thys decided to study computer engineering, but his passion for music never left him. He participated in Jannie du Toit's "Die Nuwe Baadjie" competition, which brought him in contact with the people of Vonk Musiek. This encouraged him to take his music career more seriously, and he recently recorded his first EP, "Skryf".

The "Skryf" EP is a collection of personal songs that Thys has written over the years. The recording sessions lasted only six days, but Thys learned a lot from his experience with Tertius Human in the studio.

Thys' talent for music, lyrics, and his honest, personal approach to his music make him an artist to watch. His latest single, "Skryf", is a touching and beautiful expression of the power of love and connection.




RELATED STORIES - Music

Alternative Pop Artist George Arthur Calendar Celebrates The Art Of Thrifting On A First D Photo
Alternative Pop Artist George Arthur Calendar Celebrates The Art Of Thrifting On A First Date In Synth-Pop Inspired “Thrift Kiss”

Kicking off a highly anticipated string of new releases, alternative pop artist George Arthur Calendar introduces a fun and relatable new single 'Thrift Kiss'. Mastered by Francisco Sanchez, 'Thrift Kiss' is an undeniable synth-pop bop inspired by 1980's lo-fi.

Keep Records Announce New EP So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 Photo
Keep Records Announce New EP 'So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3'

Keep Records has announced their forthcoming EP So Indie It Hurts Vol. 3 is due for release on May 20th. The project continues Keep Records' unique recording series in which they choose one location, concurrent with a tour, to create an entire record start to finish.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month Photo
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month

This Memorial Day Weekend concert will also feature sets from DJ Clue, DJ Spade and more. The Day Party is an annual, urban cultural arts event filled with live music, performances, art and a rotation of DJs spinning. Previous artists have included Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Travis Scott and the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh.

Rachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtrys Anti-Drag TN Law Photo
Rachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtry's Anti-Drag TN Law

James McMurtry – a tall, quiet, enigmatic, and well-respected songwriter, and son of novelist Larry McMurtry – and BettySoo, a five-foot powerhouse of a singer and guitar player, award-winning songwriter, and second-generation Korean-American Texan – had been on tour together throughout the spring. 


From This Author - Michael Major

Paramount+ to Exclusively Debut MTV's AFGHAN DREAMERS Documentary FilmParamount+ to Exclusively Debut MTV's AFGHAN DREAMERS Documentary Film
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline the Inaugural Concert at the New Brooklyn Boardwalk This MonthA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Headline the Inaugural Concert at the New Brooklyn Boardwalk This Month
Rachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtry's Anti-Drag TN LawRachel Maddow Show Features Bettysoo and James McMurtry's Anti-Drag TN Law
Milk St. Release New Track 'China Town'Milk St. Release New Track 'China Town'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET