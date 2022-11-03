Thumper Release New Single 'Summer Assault'
The single was released via Reckless Records.
Dublin maximalist rockers - THUMPER - have unveiled their new single "Summer Assault", out 3 November via Reckless Records.
"Summer Assault" sees THUMPER venture into new territory as they release their first brand new offering since their debut album released in 2022. The single comes off the back of their extensive European, UK and Irish tour, including sell out shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Dublin's Whelan's. The bombastic Dublin outfit have also played at Sŵn Festival in Cardiff and are gearing up for a set at RTE 2FM's Rising on the Road.
THUMPER came thundering into the ESNS Radio Charts with their last single "25", gaining support from Kink, kexp, BBC R1 Future Artists with Jack Saunders and BBC R1 Future Alternative. They featured as the face of Spotify's 'All New Punk' as well as gaining editorial support from Amazon Music. Championed heavily by BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley and many more, "Summer Assault" is sure to be THUMPER's biggest single yet.
"Summer Assault" is a vignette of self sabotage, an anthem of small failure. It's about a doomed relationship that carries on regardless - a narrator banging on the glass trying to warn the song's inhabitants. Each melody and hook competes for space over an ever expanding wall of guitars, bass and their signature double drums. In just over three minutes, "Summer Assault" sees THUMPER boil their trademark noise wall into an ear worm of a pop song.
Listen to the new single here:
November 3, 2022
The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022
As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022
White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022
Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!