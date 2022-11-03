Thumper Release New Single 'Summer Assault'

Dublin maximalist rockers - THUMPER - have unveiled their new single "Summer Assault", out 3 November via Reckless Records.

"Summer Assault" sees THUMPER venture into new territory as they release their first brand new offering since their debut album released in 2022. The single comes off the back of their extensive European, UK and Irish tour, including sell out shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Dublin's Whelan's. The bombastic Dublin outfit have also played at Sŵn Festival in Cardiff and are gearing up for a set at RTE 2FM's Rising on the Road.

THUMPER came thundering into the ESNS Radio Charts with their last single "25", gaining support from Kink, kexp, BBC R1 Future Artists with Jack Saunders and BBC R1 Future Alternative. They featured as the face of Spotify's 'All New Punk' as well as gaining editorial support from Amazon Music. Championed heavily by BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley and many more, "Summer Assault" is sure to be THUMPER's biggest single yet.

"Summer Assault" is a vignette of self sabotage, an anthem of small failure. It's about a doomed relationship that carries on regardless - a narrator banging on the glass trying to warn the song's inhabitants. Each melody and hook competes for space over an ever expanding wall of guitars, bass and their signature double drums. In just over three minutes, "Summer Assault" sees THUMPER boil their trademark noise wall into an ear worm of a pop song.

Listen to the new single here: